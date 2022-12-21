''Looks kinda goofy'': Fans not impressed with Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka first look

Disney+'s newly released half-a-minute-long video featured its productions set for a 2023 premiere and among these were Ahsoka, Loki season 2, and Secret Invasion. Others including The Mandalorian season 3, Peter Pan & Wendy, American Born Chinese, and Win or Lose, and more will be released in the upcoming year.

Starring Rosario Dawson in the titular role, Ahsoka is being developed by The Mandalorian helmer Dave Filon and MCU staple Jon Favreau.

As soon as Ahsoka Tano's look dropped, fans took to social media to express their feelings. One user felt that it was rather goofy, while others commented that the show doesn't look that promising.

According to IMDb, the first episode of Ahsoka will hit Netflix on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

Notably, Dawson had already played the character in season 2 of The Mandalorian and may make a brief appearance in its third edition.

Fans comment negatively on Ahsoka's look

Disney+ dropped the 0:30-minute-long clip titled Streaming in 2023 | Feels Like Home on YouTube on Monday, December 19, 2022. Ahsoka had only one footage space in the video, making it look like a motion-character poster.

The single sequence showed Dawson opening the veil to reveal her look. Soon, fans' remarks started flooding the online space.

While some were welcoming of the character, many termed her “one of the weaker Jedi’s,” and commented that they weren't at all excited about the show.

Meet the cast of the Star Wars show

Written by Filoni, Ahsoka has also been co-executively produced by him and Favreau. Apart from Dawson, the limited series will star Natasha Liu Bordizzo and Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

While Liu Bordizzo will appear as Sabine Wren from Star Wars: Rebels (animated series), Winstead’s role is not yet known.

Screen Rant suggested that she might be playing General Admiral Thrawn’s close friend/associate Ar'alani, Ahsoka’s close ally Hera Syndulla, fan-favorite archeologist Doctor Aphra, Barriss Offee, or Emperor Palpatine’s daughter Mara Jade, but all of these are guesses.

The show has also signed Ray Stevenson as a villainous admiral and Hayden Christensen. The latter will reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker. Moreover, Eman Esfandi will be seen as Ezra Bridger.

Reports say The Spy Who Dumped Me star Ivanna Sakhno has also been roped in in an undisclosed role.

What do we know of the limited series?

Reportedly Star Wars’ one of the most ambitious projects, the series was announced at the end of 2020. Consequently, the shooting schedule started in May this year in Los Angeles.

To note, Dawson's character was created for the animated series titled Star Wars: The Clone Wars and the show will feature several characters from Rebels.

Right after the production kickstarted, Filoni told Vanity Fair that Dawson's show will be a “continuous story.” Filoni added:

“It is definitely driving toward a goal, in my mind, as opposed to being little singular adventures. That’s what I want the character to be doing, and I think that’s what fans want now.”

Reports claim that there will be multiple versions of the character, apart from the one played by Dawson: as a kid, a teenager, and as an old woman. Further, the series will focus on Tano after her The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett appearances.

The Mandalorian, which serves as the take-off material for Dawson's show, will bring back Pedro Pascal in the main role along with Grogu. The third season, with Favreau as the showrunner, will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

