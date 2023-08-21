Who is Ivanna Sakhno? Meet the actress who plays Shin Haiti in Ahsoka

The Disney+ sci-fi mini-series Ahsoka is scheduled to premiere on August 23, 2023. Ivanna Sakhno portrays the character of Shin Haiti, a ruthless villain, in this star-studded series. Ivanna Anatoliyivna Sakhno is an American-Ukrainian actress known for her roles in the monster film Pacific Rim Uprising, Nadejda, and The Spy Who Dumped Me.

Ivanna plays a sinister character in this series, as evidenced by the trailer showing her operating a spaceship while wielding a lightsaber.

In the Dagobah Dispatch podcast, Ivanna provided insight into her character Shin:

“Shin is quite an intense and ambitious Force-wielder, teases Sakhno. She is very skilled in lightsaber combat. She is a new character, so I don't want to give away too much of who Shin is, as I would love the audience to be able to discover her."

More on Ivanna Sakhno and her villainous role in Ahsoka

Ahsoka is an upcoming Star Wars series created by Dave Filoni, serving as a spin-off from The Mandalorian. The story follows Ahsoka Tano's determination to save the Jedi Order, no matter the cost.

The main cast includes Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Ray Stevenson. The first season comprises 8 episodes with a weekly release on Tuesdays.

"I hope that despite her darkness of a character, we're able to also expand our understanding of that darkness within someone and the reason behind it. I love her. I really care so much about her, and I feel like it's my job to take care of her and protect her."

Ivanna dedicated a lot of effort to preparing for this role physically, mentally, and emotionally, mentioning:

"The training has to do with your connection to your mind and heart and body. And you really begin to — through understanding the history of Star Wars and the Force itself — see how that placates itself into your own life through the flow and learning how to navigate it within your movement."

She also expressed gratitude to fight coordinator Ming Qiu for his commitment to preparing her for the role of Shin, humorously adding:

"I was doing ice baths two times a week."

In another interview with Entertainment Weekly, she emphasized the enigmatic nature of Star Wars villains:

Will Shin Haiti truly pose a threat to Ahsoka, or will she undergo a change of heart midway through the series? To find out, tune in to the Ahsoka series on Disney+ on August 23, 2023.