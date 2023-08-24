Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4's release date has been confirmed multiple times to be August 25, 2023. According to the past patterns that Epic Games has showcased, the official story and/or Battle Pass trailer should be revealed during downtime. That said, with teasers and leaks already flooding social media, by now, the community has a good idea of what to expect.

Since not everyone keeps track of the leaks, many are unsure of when Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 will go live. While the date is August 25, 2023, the exact time has not been given. Nevertheless, taking into account that Epic Games has been following a fixed pattern since the start of Chapter 4, there's enough information to form a rough outline for release time.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 release time

As mentioned, Epic Games is yet to confirm the official release time for the next season. Since they keep things a secret right until the very last moment, there's no way to be certain. But going by past Seasons and major updates, there's a certain pattern that they follow every time.

Most major updates occur in the early hours of the morning for players living in the Eastern Time zone. This time around, things should be no different. That being said, here are the release times for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 across all major time zones on August 25, 2023:

Pacific Standard Time : Thursday, 11 pm

: Thursday, 11 pm Mountain Time : Friday, 12 am

: Friday, 12 am Central Time : Friday, 1 am

: Friday, 1 am Eastern Time : Friday, 2 am

: Friday, 2 am Brazil, Rio : Friday, 3 am

: Friday, 3 am UTC : Friday, 6 am

: Friday, 6 am London, United Kingdom : Friday, 7 am

: Friday, 7 am Central European Time : Friday, 8 am

: Friday, 8 am India : Friday, 11:30 am

: Friday, 11:30 am China : Friday, 2 pm

: Friday, 2 pm Japan : Friday, 3 pm

: Friday, 3 pm Sydney, Australia : Friday, 4 pm

: Friday, 4 pm Auckland, New Zealand: Friday, 5 pm

As is custom, the servers will be taken offline and disabled 30 minutes before Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4's update starts. This is done to ensure that the downtime can be carried out without hassle and everything can be checked to verify that it works as intended. Players who are yet to complete the Seasonal Battle Pass have until August 25, 1:30 AM Eastern Time to do so.

Will Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 be delayed?

By the looks of things, the downtime and subsequent update are on track. If Chapter 4 Season 4 had to be delayed, the developers would have pushed back the season's end date a long time ago. Since this is not the case, it can be assumed everything is going according to plan.

Having said all that, keep in mind that the final release time for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is subject to change. If there are any technical issues or unforeseen circumstances that occur during the downtime, the release time may be extended by a few hours. In any case, players in the Eastern Time Zone will not be affected as they will still have the entire day to explore the new season.

