Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4: Speculated release timings for all regions

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is right around the corner, and Chapter 4 Season 3 is in its final hours, with brand new skins, locations, items, and more on the way. The release is set for August 25, which means, as of this writing, less than three days remain before the final season in Chapter 4 arrives.

Fortnite stays live and frequently undergoes updates to change seasons and chapters. That requires periodical downtimes, and it's vital to know what time the season officially begins. To help you, this article aims to detail just that.

Note: This article is speculative in nature.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 release time

Epic Games has yet to officially confirm the start time, but it is expected to take place at a certain time on update day. With that in mind, here are the speculated release times for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 in all major time zones on August 25, 2023:

Pacific Standard Time: Thursday, 11 pm

Mountain Time: Friday, 12 am

Central Time: Friday, 1 am

Eastern Time: Friday, 2 am

Brazil, Rio: Friday, 3 am

UTC: Friday, 6 am

London, United Kingdom: Friday, 7 am

Central European Time: Friday, 8 am

India: Friday, 11:30 am

China: Friday, 2 pm

Japan: Friday, 3 pm

Sydney, Australia: Friday, 4 pm

Auckland, New Zealand: Friday, 5 pm

As per the norm, the servers will go offline for a little while before the update commences. Keep in mind that cosmetics are exclusive to each season. Everything you miss out on will go away forever at the start of downtime.

Please note that the final release time for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is entirely up to Epic Games. They have the flexibility to do it whenever they want.

Will Chapter 4 Season 4 be delayed?

As it stands, there is no reason to believe the season will be delayed. With that said, anything can happen over the next two days before the update.

Right now, there's no delay on schedule. That doesn't mean one won't appear soon, even if it's unlikely.

