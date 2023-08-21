Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 skin, new POI, and more leaks ahead of time

Epic Games has begun the rollout for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. The final season of the current chapter arrives in less than a week, and Epic is already sending out teasers. On top of that, leaks are flowing through to the community. There's a lot of information regarding what's to come in the next season, and more will undoubtedly be revealed in the coming days.

So far, new images, a POI, a skin, and more appear to have been leaked or teased. Here's what we know.

Fortnite leaks ahead of Chapter 4 Season 4's arrival

It's a common occurrence for Fortnite creators to be sent teasers ahead of a new season. This has happened on multiple occasions, with Chapter 4 Season 4 being no different.

Expand Tweet

Per FNChiefAko, a new mansion POI appears to be in the works. It was sent out as one of the teasers and is clearly an in-game location. Whether or not this is a full POI or just a section of a larger one remains to be seen.

As more teasers pop up over the next few days, more information will get disseminated. It's possible that players will receive a full-sized image. Furthermore, there's some text on the image, but it's in an unknown language.

A leak has also been unveiled by HYPEX, one of the most prominent sources in the Fortnite community. It reveals what is expected to be a battle pass skin.

Expand Tweet

The teaser image features a character supposedly behind security lasers. This fits with the rumored theme: spies. Spies often have to dodge these lasers to infiltrate locations, which is what this new leaked character could be doing.

Expand Tweet

Other leaks also suggest that old Mythic weapons are on their way back. TNTina's Mythic bow could make a return, as well as Zyg and Choppy's Ray Gun, the Overclocked Pulse Rifle, Gunnar's Stinger SMG, and others.

Get a sneak peek & stay ahead of the game with our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop.