Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 might finally bring Kraken to the island

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is almost here, and a new leak suggests that a mythical creature could be making its way to the island. The Kraken, a legendary beast that may or may not have existed, is potentially joining the game when the new season arrives at the end of the month. The Kraken has been rumored for a long time in many different seasons, but it never arrived.

A new theory indicates that the beast could soon land on the island. Here's what we know.

Chapter 4 Season 4 could introduce the Kraken to Fortnite

For a long time, the Kraken was teased so much that many leakers and content creators were convinced it was coming to Fortnite. People posted videos live streaming what they thought would be "The Kraken Event." Naturally, those never transpired.

Even with several clues, such as Kraken-themed cosmetics and treasure maps with Krakens on them, nothing ever came of it, but that could be changing in Chapter 4 Season 4.

Concept art for Chapter 4 showcased how some of the ice POIs were supposed to look and included a few Easter eggs. One Easter egg, among many others with different creatures, was a clear Kraken detailed in the ice.

It was seen on the ice, and there's no mistake: that is the Kraken in the game. Was it confirmation or just a fun tease?

The Kraken is rumored by this promo art (Image via T5G on YouTube)

Many believe these depictions will eventually come to the island when the ice melts. Since leakers have suggested that Fortnite Chapter 4 will end with Season 4, there's no other option for this theory (at timestamp 0:38 in the above video) to come true.

It should be noted that this is purely speculative. This is a theory, not even a leak. Leaks are often based on evidence from the game files, but there is none for a Kraken in Fortnite.

As a result, this information needs to be taken with a grain of salt. Many hope and expect the Kraken to arrive, but there is no confirmation whatsoever.

