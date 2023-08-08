How to get the Jujutsu Kaisen skins in Fortnite

The Fortnite x Jujutsu Kaisen crossover has finally arrived. This is the latest addition to a growing line of anime collaborations in the metaverse, which is available today thanks to the weekly update to version 25.30. Jujutsu Kaisen now joins Naruto, Dragon Ball Z, My Hero Academia, and Attack on Titan as a new anime feature in the game. Since Naruto's arrival, Epic Games has been quick to add several other anime shows to its repertoire.

The Jujutsu Kaisen crossover comes with several skins, but they're not available in the same ways. Here's how to get all of them in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.

How to acquire Jujutsu Kaisen skins in Fortnite Chapter 4

Option 1: Head to the Item Shop

One of the Jujutsu Kaisen Fortnite skins (Image via Epic Games)

Just like with most collaborations in Fortnite, the Item Shop is full of cosmetics. There is a featured section for the latest anime collaboration in Fortnite. Scroll over to the Item Shop tab, which is now the sixth option from the right. Once you find the section, all of the available cosmetics are there. You can purchase them individually or as part of their respective bundles.

Option 2: Earn them on the new Mini Battle Pass

The new Break the Curse battle pass (Image via Epic Games)

There is also a Jujutsu Kaisen battle pass in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 thanks to the latest update. It's quite similar to the Star Wars Find the Force battle pass that dropped in May. Just like that, there's a free track, as well as a premium track that costs money.

The premium track is the only way to get the Jujutsu Kaisen skin available here. Epic Games said on their site:

"If you purchase the Premium Reward Track upgrade, you’ll unlock extra rewards as you unlock rewards in the free reward track (without having to complete additional Quests). The Premium Reward Track upgrade is purchasable for 1,000 V-Bucks and contains 11 unlockable rewards. Upon purchasing the Premium Reward Track upgrade, you’ll automatically receive the Streetwear Yuji Itadori Outfit."

That's the good news, though. All you have to do is purchase the premium track for 1,000 V-Bucks and you will automatically unlock Yuji Itadori. There are quests to earn currency and level up on this battle pass, and they will reward other things. An alternate style for Yuji is available as the final reward, but the skin comes upon initial purchase.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



#Fortnite The same cursed energy that dominates the world of Jujutsu Kaisen has taken over the Battle Royale Island. Harness and wield this energy in Fortnite’s Break the Curse!, running 'til August 25, 2023, at 2 AM ET! #Fortnite WILDS pic.twitter.com/O4JtDW0rAI

Since Yuji is available here, he is not available from the Item Shop. This is the only way to unlock this skin, much like the Darth Maul one from the Star Wars crossover. The pass ends on August 25, which is the end of the season.

