Monopoly comes to Fortnite creative, and its better than the real thing

With the inception of Creative 2.0, it's only a matter of time before pretty much every game around is recreated within Fortnite. Gamers have made Call of Duty, Only Up, and many more titles through that feature. They've even gone beyond the virtual gaming world by trying to replicate offerings from real life. For instance, one individual has recreated Monopoly — the long-running and extremely popular capitalistic board game — in Creative 2.0.

What makes it even better is that this content features some elements of Fortnite. That said, it's still an excellent take on Monopoly. Interested readers can check it out below.

Fortnite players recreate Monopoly

Squatingdog @thesquatingdog

FORTNOPOLY | 5068-0087-4348



Do you love Board Games? Well, this isn’t your grandmother’s version… up to 12-players, this PIT meets LUCKY BLOCK take on tabletop gaming lets you choose the arena you fight in. TIME TO GO TO JAIL! Welcome to:FORTNOPOLY| 5068-0087-4348Do you love Board Games? Well, this isn’t your grandmother’s version… up to 12-players, this PIT meets LUCKY BLOCK take on tabletop gaming lets you choose the arena you fight in. pic.twitter.com/ietjdmAgAL

Not to be confused with Monopoly Fortnite — an actual board game that basically uses this video game's items, players, locations, and more on its classic board spaces — Fortnopoly is solely digital.

Monopoly has a lot of different versions that cross over with other things in popular culture. Fortnopoly is not that, as it's been developed in Creative 2.0.

The creator said:

"Do you love Board Games? Well, this isn’t your grandmother’s version… up to 12-players, this PIT meets LUCKY BLOCK take on tabletop gaming lets you choose the arena you fight in."

The map code for this creation is: 5068-0087-4348. It's already become a hit and has seen a lot of players. So much so that one player reported that Xbox was having trouble keeping up.

Big Doylem D @dncrg_uk @thesquatingdog Here's me thinking for a week that this is gonna be that you can play a fortnite version of monopoly. No, it's a free-for-all game instead. Looks phenomenal but there's way too much going on and full of bugs in the fighting zone (at least on Xbox Series X)

Creative 2.0 is extremely powerful, and some consoles have struggled a bit with it. Plus, when there are a lot of players involved, things can get even more tricky to handle.

It features the best of both worlds, including the ability to purchase squares that you land on by performing an emote. There's a lot to love, and for gamers who typically play video games and not board games, this is an amazing way to combine the two and bring the communities together.

The two brands have come together physically and digitally (Image via Hasbro)

As this is taking off so much already, be on the lookout for more board games turned into video games. With Creative 2.0, it's possible to make just about anything, so this could quickly become a burgeoning video game genre within Fortnite.

