Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 trailer reveals new vehicles, map, weapons and much more

The Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 update has finally been rolled out to every platform the game is available on. As customary with every new seasonal launch, this season in Epic Games' battle royale will include a plethora of new vehicles, maps, weapons, and even character skins. For those who've just hopped into the game, the diverse range of character skins is the primary USP of the title.

In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, Last Resort, players will find themselves in a position where they'll have to steal items from a legendary vampire, so they'll need a lot of weapons and fast cars.

New thematic POIs, character skins, weapons, and vehicles that are a part of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

Every season in the game has a specific theme, and the island undergoes minor changes to reflect that theme as well. Considering that Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is still a seasonal update and not a major overhaul, the map won't undergo any major changes. Still, a few new POIs will definitely be added to it.

These POIs include but are not restricted to:

Sanguine Suites

Relentless Retreat

Eclipsed Estate

Considering Kado Thorne is a vampire, these three POIs should ideally house his henchmen in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. Players will have an additional threat to be worried about other than enemy players while exploring these three areas mentioned above.

These three areas are also believed to contain some Mythic weapons that were previously seen in the game. These weapons include Zyg and Choppy's Ray Gun and Foundation's MK-Seven Assault Rifle.

Apart from these two significant aspects, the gameplay trailer unveils new vehicles and character skins. Players can unlock an exciting variant of the Kado Thorne skin if they max out their battle pass. Not just that, Khaby Lame is the "secret skin" for this season, too.

As for the vehicles, players can get into the Nitro Fang cars and zoom around the island at high speeds. Not only will this allow them to stay within the safe zone, but it'll also allow them to get a jump on their opponents or escape a gunfight that has started getting nasty.

Overall, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 picks up from where the previous season left off and adds various new elements, successfully breathing life into the game once again. Unlike the previous season, which has mostly been dull, Last Resort might just turn out to be one of the best seasons that Epic Games has put out in their battle royale so far.

