Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 weapons: Full list of guns coming to the game

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is almost here. As is with every battle royale, weapons are a primary feature of this game as well. Every season, Epic Games introduces new weapons in their title while unvaulting some of the older and much more popular ones. Each weapon performs differently and is tailored to suit various playstyles.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 will see the return of some iconic weapons alongside the arrival of a few newer ones that resonate with its heist theme. With that said, here is a comprehensive list of all the weapons revealed so far.

All guns and utilities coming to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

The list of weapons given below is based on the information uncovered by dataminers in the game files. Although these are considered to be leaks for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, it's rare for dataminers to reveal wrong information. Having said that, the following weapons are set to go live in the game with the new update:

Infiltrator Pump Shotgun

Twin Mag AR

Scoped Burst SMG

Business Turret

Rocket Ram

Kinetic Blade

Shield Breaker

Midas' Drum Gun

Kit's Launcher & Charge Shotgun

Ocean's Chug Jug

Foundation's MK-7

TNTinas Ka-Boom Bow

Zyg and Choppy's Ray Gun

Gunnar's Stinger SMG

Pulse Rifle

Havoc Pump

Overclocked Pulse Rifle

Some of these weapons will be available as a part of the general loot pool in Chapter 4 Season 4, while others must be bought from various NPCs scattered across the island. These weapons can be purchased using gold bars, which can only be earned in a match. Although gold bars carry over after every match, they expire at the end of a season.

Apart from the weapons mentioned above, there might be more arrivals to the loot pool. This list will be updated once the new season goes live. Players must note that weapons dropping as random floor loot are available in different rarities and can be enhanced at upgrade stations on the map.

Based on what was revealed in the official cinematic trailer for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, some weapons, like the Turret Briefcase, might have cooldowns. Since you will be going on one heist after another, ensure you have the correct loadouts.

