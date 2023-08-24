Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is going to be released very soon. As a result, Epic Games just dropped a new cinematic trailer for S4's upcoming content, showcasing eight new skins. Not only that, the video also features some utility items that are arriving soon as well. Every season, Epic Games adds new mechanics to this title to retain its freshness.

Considering Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4's theme is heists, most utility items coming to this game will be based on that.

New Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Last Resort cinematic trailer reveals new utilities and skins

Utilities have always been pivotal in Fortnite, and the same holds true for Chapter 4 Season 4. Based on the information available so far, certain characters will be racing to secure the future of the island by stealing some relics from Kado Thorne that are important to the island.

These entities include Buff Fishstick and Khaby Lame alongside some others. To save the island's future, they'll have at their disposal options like the Turret Briefcase, a utility item that can turn into an automatic turret that fires high-velocity rounds at enemies. This is one item coming to the game this season.

Interestingly enough, the trailer suggests that this turret can be reused multiple times, so there could be a cooldown before this item can be employed a second or more times.

The video also showcases an EMP Grenade coming in S4 that could probably be used to disrupt the Turret Briefcase and potentially an enemy's shields, leaving them susceptible to incoming attacks. Both these items were previously revealed in leaks.

The cinematic trailer for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 has confirmed the arrival of both these utility items as well as eight skins, among which three are known: Buff Fishstick, Khaby Lame, and Kado Thorne. Information regarding the other five outfits should be available shortly.

The new season drops in a matter of hours, and there's a high chance that Midas will return to the island to reclaim it for himself. This notion is fueled by the infamous Drum Gun's presence.

However, the information available right now suggests Midas won't be coming to the island at Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4's launch. It's hard to tell what will actually happen in the game this season. Luckily, gamers will get an idea of what's to come once Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Last Resort goes live.

