All leaked skins from the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass

With less than 24 hours to go, skins that will be a part of the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass are starting to appear online. Although they do not provide any information as such about the upcoming "Heist" theme or the "Last Resort" name of the season, they give an idea as to what players can expect. All the characters showcased thus far are somehow connected to a Syndicate.

Their in-game description as such points to them being associated with organized crime. However, this alone is not enough to figure out their role in the storyline or to which faction they belong. Nevertheless, there are a total of five characters that have been revealed - three will feature on the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass, while the other two will likely be present in the Item Shop.

Khaby Lame and two other Outfits that have been confirmed for the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass

1) Khaby Lame

Over the past few hours, it has been confirmed several times that Khaby Lame will be part of the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass. This internet sensation who took the world by storm with his simple hand gesture will be part of the metaverse in a few short hours. According to leakers/data-miners, he will not just be part of the Battle Pass, but will be the Secret Skin/Outfit for the upcoming season.

This is usually reserved for very popular characters or for collaborations that are highly anticipated. Whichever holds true on an individual level, it will be interesting to see Khaby Lame's Outfit design and what role he plays in the storyline. Given that this will be a Heist-theme season, there's no telling what Epic Games has in store.

2) Survey Skin

This Survey Skin was the first Outfit to be revealed for the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass. It was spotted by FNChiefAko who took note of the similarities. While the Outfit looks very different from the initial design that was part of the Survey, it may still share some semblance of the original design once in-game.

That said, based on the description provided, the character behind the Outfit seems to be a master-thief of sorts. Since her original design shows her having augments, it may be possible that she uses those augments to steal items from Vaults. In any case, players will not have to wait long to get a glimpse of her in-game.

3) Fishstick's Cousin

Fishstick spoke of a cousin who is rather buff. However, until now, he's been out of the storyline, but that's about to change. The third Outfit that has been confirmed to be featured on the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass is a muscular fish. While the community has taken to calling Outfit - Muscular Fishstick, it's not the actual character.

Judging by the silhouette of the character, he's in toe with one of the many Syndicates that can be found in the metaverse. By the looks of it, he will play some role in the upcoming storyline as an NPC on the island. It will be interesting to see what he says to players who will interact with him while being dressed as Thunder. No doubt Fishstick has brought up his sushi shop in conversation a few times.

Diamond Dealer and one other Outfit that have not been confirmed for the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass

1) Diamond Dealer

Although this Outfit has not been confirmed as part of the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass, it was showcased as a teaser. All signs point towards him being the new Vault NPC Boss. He will likely replace Highcard in the upcoming season. He may be available for purchase in the Fortnite Item Shop at a later date.

That said, when compared to Highcard, Diamond Dealer seems to be more modernized. His mask seems technologically advanced. It may be possible that he's part of a Syndicate that prides themselves on technology. He may even be part of The Luminaries, but this cannot be verified at the moment.

2) Kado Thorne

According to leakers/data-miners, Kado Thorne may not be part of the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass. Instead, he may feature in the Fortnite Item Shop at a later date or merely be present on the island as a Boss NPC. His role in the storyline has not yet been revealed, but he will play an important one by the looks of it.

That said, he's likely the new antagonist or anti-hero at best. Many state that he looks like Ronin, an Outfit that was present in the Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass. Since many characters have snapshots of themselves in-game, this may be a plausible theory, but Epic Games is yet to confirm anything.

