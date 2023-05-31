Following the Fortnite update v24.30, earthquakes began occurring on the island. While the tremors were nominal at first, they began to intensify over time. By the time the Fortnite update 24.40 went live, they could be felt at several places on the island and vines had started to emerge from the cracks that had been created. According to leakers/data-miners, these cracks are the first signs of the upcoming Jungle/Tropical biome.

However, given that they could jeopardize the fate of the island, a faction known as The Luminaries have set up excavation camps on the island to study these faults in the ground. That being said, as part of the "This Season" Challenge for week twelve, you will have to visit three excavation camps that exist on the island. Upon completion of the task, 25,000 experience points will be awarded

Step-by-step guide on how to visit all excavation camp locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

To complete this challenge, players must visit all of the three excavation camps that exist on the island. This task can either be completed in the span of a single match or divided over the course of multiple matches to make it easier. That being said, here's where to find the excavation camps.

1) Excavation camp northwest of Mega City

Follow the road going eastward from the gas station to find the first excavation camp (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

To start this challenge, land far northwest of Mega City at a Landmark called Hitches And Ditches. The excavation camp will be located a short distance east of this Landmark. Look for the tents present in and around the fault in the ground to find the excavation camp.

2) Excavation camp east of Shattered Slabs

Look for the tower atop the hill to find the second excavation camp (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

After visiting the first excavation camp, head north towards the Landmark called Pleasant Passage. It's a small tower that sits atop the hill overing the bridge leading towards Shattered Slabs. The second excavation camp can be found here. The NPC known as P33ly can also be found at this location. You can complete the "purchase a weapon from a Vending Machine and a Character" Challenge while in the area.

3) Excavation camp north of Anvil Square

Avoid going through Anvil Square (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

After visiting the second excavation camp, head north towards Anvil Square. Avoid going through the POI as it's often a hot-drop location in most matches. Instead, go around it and keep to the high-ground to avoid being ambushed. The third and final excavation camp can be found north of Anvil Square. Keep an eye out for the red colored trees in the area. They will serve as the landmark.

Who are The Luminaries in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2?

Mystica, leader of The Luminaries can be found in Shattered Slabs (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The Luminaries are allied to the Peace Syndicate and will do anything to protect Mega City. Rather than use brute force and strength to get the job done, they rely on technology. They are led by Mystica, and although her in-game design has caused the community to provide feedback about her missing hair, she still manages to keep her head on her shoulder.

Given their technological background, it's evidence that they suspect something is not right and are actively investigating the cracks that have occurred on the island. By all means, before Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 begins, they might discover the cause behind these tremors and earthquakes. While it will not change the outcome of the current phase of the storyline, at least players will know why vines are growing from out of the ground.

