Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 NPCs hint at an upcoming massive earthquake

Fortnite NPCs in Chapter 4 Season 2 have been rather quiet about the events that have been taking place on the island. Aside from a remark or two about the ongoing Syndicate feud, not much else has been said until now. It would seem that Epic Games has updated the dialogue for a few NPCs. When interacting with them, they talk about the tremors and how the island seems to be splitting.

At present, five NPCs that are located across the island can be interacted with to hear dialogues related to seismic activity. According to leakers/data miners, these are potential teasers that may be related to Chapter 4 Season 3. That said, there's more to the matter at hand.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 NPCs speak of "trembles" and "rumbles"

• Stray - I've been seeing faults develop, splitting the land. Something's happening.

• Mystica - The island trembles, perhaps from MEGA City's impact. We must learn more.



As seen following the Fortnite update v24.40, vines have started to emerge from the cracks that have formed on the island. These are indications of the rumored jungle/tropical biome that will be featured next season. However, thanks to these new dialogues from important NPCs, it would seem that a massive earthquake or something similar can be confirmed. Here's what the NPCs have to say:

Stray - "I've been seeing faults develop, splitting the land. Something's happening."

Mystica - "The island trembles, perhaps from MEGA City's impact. We must learn more."

CRZ-8 - "These island rumbles are messing up my shots."

Imani - "Does your island usually have these... rumbles?"

Sunflower - "Ground's been rumblin', spooking my animals. My poor chickens won't even cross the road."

Based on the dialogues, there's an underlying hint that something is happening. This "something" may just be the vines splitting the land trying to emerge, but it's unclear who or what is controlling these vines. According to Mystica, the vines may not be the root cause of things. Given that the entire Japanese biome alongside Mega City was rifted onto the island, it may have sparked some chain reaction underground.

• Imani - Does your island usually have these... rumbles?

• Sunflower - Ground's been rumblin', spooking my animals. My poor chickens won't even cross the road.



This in turn, is causing seismic activities, and thanks to the cracks formed in the ground, these vines (that may have been present all along) are able to make their way to the surface. Nevertheless, all these signs point towards one thing - a massive earthquake or ground-shattering event is just beyond the horizon.

Even though there's plenty of evidence to support this theory at the moment, with the final Fortnite update v24.50 due May 30, 2023, its best to wait for more information. That being said, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2's ending will be explosive in nature by the looks of it, and vines may just be the tip of the iceberg as to what awaits players next season.

