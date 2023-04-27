Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 concept hits the right spot with Tropical themed map

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is scheduled to be released in early June. If everything goes according to plan, players will be able to play the new season in less than five weeks. Due to this, a lot of talented creators have begun creating and sharing their concepts regarding the next season of the popular video game. The concept by FitzyLeaks and RaphooComix is arguably the best one so far.

Both of these creators are experienced in creating concepts, as they have shared many of them in the past. The latest one has quite a few interesting details. It will be interesting to see if Epic Games implements some of its features.

Since Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is merely weeks away, we will likely get more leaks soon. So far, we know that the map will have a jungle biome as well as a tropical theme.

The new Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 concept is based on recent leaks

Based on the concept, the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 map will be centered around a volcano. The Cherry Blossom biome will not be able to handle volcanic power, which is why it will crack and have numerous earthquakes. This will result in a new biome called Slanted Wilds.

Molten King, who might be the boss in the new season, will rule the volcano. The new Battle Pass will include many unique cosmetic items and a new version of the Herald.

fitzy @FitzyLeakz Tropical Wilds music pack: Tropical Wilds music pack: https://t.co/NbovqBnDi5

Regarding gameplay mechanics, players will be able to climb vines and teleport. Weapons will include a new version of the Flintknock Pistol, Dragon Blaze Shotgun, and more. The concept creators even made a new music pack for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.

The concept also includes two new Mythic items that can be obtained by eliminating the Molten King. Magma Push Punch is a powerful Mythic that can be used from the melee range, while Throwable Magma Balls can be used from a distance.

The Chapter 4 Season 3 concept also shows several mobility items. A new ATV bike will be added to the game, while players can also use Shockwave Boots and Surf Board to move across the island.

Several new Reality Augments have been shown in the concept. The Increasing Shield perk allows players to regenerate their shield whenever it's broken. The Siphon augment enables the siphon mechanic by giving players effective health for every elimination.

It will be interesting to see if Epic Games adds some of these to the upcoming season. However, considering that the game developer is always planning ahead, it won't be surprising if Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is already complete and undergoing final testing.

