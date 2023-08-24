Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 countdown: When will the new season begin?

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is scheduled to begin on August 25, 2023. According to leakers/data miners, the downtime for the next phase of the storyline will begin at 2:00 AM Eastern Time. While this deviates from the usual timing of 4:00 AM Eastern Time, the developers have likely brought things forward with reason. As this is the start of a new season, they will use the extra time to verify everything works as ordained.

That being said, with the downtime kicking off at 2:00 am Eastern Time, the servers should be back online by 6:00 am Eastern Time latest. Given that major seasonal updates barely take two hours to complete, transitioning to a new season should not take more than four hours. Nevertheless, it all depends on Epic Games and how smoothly the update goes.

How long will Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 last?

According to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 leaks, the next phase of the storyline should last till the end of November 2023. Given that there is a Doctor Who and Lego collaboration planned for the upcoming season, this will give the developers enough time to ensure that both of them are executed without any problems.

Much like previous seasons, this too will last for roughly a little over three months. However, this all depends on Epic Games' discretion. They have been known to shorten or stretch out seasons as and when needed. Of course, XP gain is adjusted, but bonus rewards are not provided as compensation. Given that the current season is ending exactly when planned, the next season should follow suit.

On that note, there is still confusion as to whether or not Chapter 4 Season 4 will be the last part of the storyline before Chapter 5 begins. With the Lego collaboration seemingly being a mini-season of sorts, leakers/data miners are unsure what Epic Games has planned. That said, whatever is planned, it will coincide with Winterfest, 2023.

When will the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass become available?

As with past seasons, the Battle Pass for Chapter 4 Season 4 will be available as soon as downtime ends and the servers come online. Those who have subscribed to the Crew for August 2023 will be eligible to receive the Battle Pass for free. Depending on the billing cycle, they will also obtain the Outfit in September (once the month begins). Others will have to purchase it for 950 V-Bucks from the Fortnite Item Shop or have a friend gift it to them.

Speaking of the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass, three Outfits have been confirmed thus far. One is a Survey Outfit that was spotted by FNChiefAko. The second is a muscular fish who just so happens to be Fishstick's cousin. The third has been confirmed as internet sensation Khaby Lame. He will be a Secret Skin on the Battle Pass.

