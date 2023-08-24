Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Early Patch Notes: Vampire skin, Khaby Lame emote, New Trailer, Battle Pass, and more

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Early Patch Notes have been released much sooner than anticipated. Usually, they occur a few hours before a new season or update goes live, but this time around, Epic Games has released things several hours before the intended downtime. While a lot remains unknown about the upcoming season, the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Early Patch Notes help shed light on a few things.

For starters, it's been established that Kado Thorne possesses a time machine and has been using it to visit Chapter 2 Season 2. Oh, he's also a Vampire and will likely feature as an NPC Boss on the island. The Kinetic Blade is likely making a comeback and a snapshot of Jonesy has been collected? That said, here are the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Early Patch Notes.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Early Patch Notes: New content and changes

1) Kado Thorne is a Vampire? Yes!

Thanks to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Early Patch Notes, it has been confirmed that Kado Thorne is an eccentric collector. He will be the main antagonist for the upcoming season. He also just so happens to be a Vampire and is in possession of a time machine. It turns out that he uses it to travel to the past to collect objects to bring back to his present.

Despite his lore being finally revealed, not much else is known about the character. How he has amassed such wealth and why he travels back in time is yet to be uncovered. It's very likely that he has something planned for the island, but what these plans are are largely unknown. The only thing that's for certain is that he has to be stopped.

2) Battle Pass Outfits

According to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Early Patch Notes, there are a total of eight Battle Pass Outfits, they are:

Mae

Fish Thicc

Khaby Lame

Antonia

Kado Thorne

Nolan Chance

Piper Pace

Ahsoka Tano

Although in-game versions of them are yet to be decrypted, they look amazing in the teaser itself. Such being the case, there's no doubt that they will look spectacular once added to the game. While Kado Thorne and Ahsoka Tano are highlights of the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass, another Outfit is stealing the show outright.

3) Khaby Lame has entered the metaverse alongside his hand gesture Emote

The show-stopper Outfit in question is none other than Khaby Lame. This sensation took the world by storm and has become one of the most recognized individuals on the internet. As seen in the teaser, he will play a role in the storyline by assisting the other character in defeating Kado.

According to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Early Patch Notes, his signature hand gesture will be featured as an Emote in-game. It will be interesting to see what creative ways the community will use the Emote. Hopefully, it does not become a toxic in the long run.

4) New and Unvaulted weapons

As per Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Early Patch Notes, there are a total of five new weapons being added to the loot pool, they are:

Rocket Ram

Infiltrator Pump Shotgun

Scoped Burst SMG

Twin Mag Assault Rifle

Business Turret

Shield Breaker EMP Grenade

Heist Bag

While most of these are reimagined versions of other weapons, the Rocket Ram and Business Turret are by far the most unique. As seen in the teaser, the Rocket Ram can be used to break through structures and walls, while the Business Turret can be deployed to assist in combat.

In addition to these new weapons, a plethora of old Mythic weapons are making a come back as well, here is the list:

Kit's Charge Shotgun & Shockwave Launcher

Midas' Drum Gun

Ocean's Bottomless Chug Jug

TNTina's Bow (New Version)

Foundation's MK-Seven AR

Gunnar's Stinger SMG

Zyg and Choppy's Ray Gun

Overclocked Pulse Rifle

Havoc Pump Shotgun

According to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Early Patch Notes, this is not the complete list of weapons. It seems that Epic Games will add in more as the season progresses. While this may seem random, since Kado has access to a time machine, it explains how and why Mythics from the past will be slowly creeping into the loot pool.

5) Storyline so far...

If the storyline did not make sense in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, it does now. Thanks to the teaser and Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Early Patch Notes, the pieces of the puzzle have fallen into place. It turns out that Kado Thorne would travel to the Jungle Biome during every eclipse.

Once the precursor civilization noticed his patterns, they built murals with glyphs to warn generations to come of his presence. This is what Innovator Slone was trying to figure out since the start of Chapter 4 Season 3. However, the storyline still has a few missing pieces. but will likely be filled out soon.

6) Kinetic Blade, but in red?

Thanks to the teaser and Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Early Patch Notes, it can be said with somewhat certainty that a new version of the Kinetic Blade will be coming soon. It can be seen strapped to Kado's back and looks very different from the original model.

It's likely that this version of the weapon has been infused with some other material that powers it and gives it the reddish glow. Whatever be the case, simply having the weapon back in the loot pool will be a sight for sore eyes.

7) Bunker Jonesy in prison, but why?

Of all the weird and wonderful things that have been ascertained thanks to the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Early Patch Notes, it's still unclear why Bunker Jonesy is in a holding cell. While it makes sense that Kado collected him as he's a collector, it's still unclear why he chose Bunker Jonesy.

Given that there are numerous snapshots that hold greater importance, this makes no sense. Perhaps this is Epic Games' way of teasing the return of Agent Jones, but for the time being, this is based on speculation.

8) Posh Named Locations/POIs

One of the highlights of the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Early Patch Notes is the introduction of three new Named Locationed/POIs. These are all posh in nature and help build upon the fact that Kado Thorne is very well to do, here are the names:

Sanguine Suites

Eclipsed Estate

Relentless Retreat

It's possible that one of these Named Locations will play host to Kado Thorne and house his collection of artifacts. They will also likely contain Vaults that players will be able to unlock by defeating the Diamond Dealer NPC Boss.

