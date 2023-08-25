Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 went live overnight, so players can now experience the latest content from Epic Games. With a new season always comes new characters, and one of the most exciting new NPCs is Kado Thorne. This villainous character is a boss in Chapter 4 Season 4, so he's worth looking for.

Without knowing where Thorne is, it would be borderline impossible to just stumble onto him. Here's exactly what you need to do and where you need to go to find Kado Thorne.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 NPC: Kado Thorne

Step 1: Update the game

Players must update to Chapter 4 Season 4 first (Image via Epic Games)

The first thing you have to do is update your game. The latest update went live early this morning, and the game will not open unless you're on the latest version, which is Chapter 4 Season 4. You should be fine if your console has auto updates enabled. If not, it may be a little while before you can finally try out the new Fortnite season. Do this first.

Step 2: Head to Eclipsed Estate

This is the new Eclipsed Estate POI (Image via Epic Games)

With every new season, new Fortnite POIs are introduced. There are plenty of areas to explore on the revamped island, but head to Eclipsed Estate first. This location is where the boss, Kado Thorne, is waiting.

Step 3: Go inside the building in the middle

Enter here in the new POI (Image via EveryDay FN on YouTube)

Enter this building and turn to the left. There is a set of stairs there that you need to descend. Be sure to loot everything you can as you go, perhaps even the main floors, before descending. These bosses are tough, and you'll need health and weapons.

Step 4: Follow the staircase down

Descend the stairs (Image via EveryDay FN on YouTube)

Kado Thorne is down the stairs from there. A hostile turret is protecting it, so you will need to take that out. From there, you can find it near the wall. There is also a Fortnite vault nearby.

Step 5: Find and defeat the boss

Fight the boss (Image via EveryDay FN on YouTube)

The boss will be hostile. As soon as it sees you, it will try and kill you. As with previous bosses, Kado Thorne has a lot of health and shields. A business turret, a brand new item in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, can be very helpful as it will waste his health and operate like a teammate.

Upon his death, Thorne drops a keycard and a Mythic weapon.

