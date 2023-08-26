Where to find the Vault keycards in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

Players will need vault keycards in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 to access Kado Thorne's vaults that are spread across the island. Players will have to acquire vault keycards to access these vaults, considering there are different vaults spread across the island. Acquiring these keycards involves tracking down these vaults first and then defeating a few enemies.

Given that the season's overall theme revolves around heists, players will have to raid these vaults if they want to get their hands on some important loot. Having said that, here's where players can find these vaults and the vault keycards in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4.

Where to find and use vault keycards in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

Epic Games introduced a new set of POIs in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. These POIs are as follows:

Sanguine Suites

Eclipsed Estate

Relentless Retreat

Each of these three POIs contains a major vault. Now, each vault contains a set of mythic items that spawn randomly. Once you enter one of these locations, you'll meet Vault NPCs and Kado Thorne.

You will first have to defeat these NPCs and Kado Thorne himself. These NPCs are hostile and will shoot at you when they spot you. Considering that these locations are a hot drop, you might run into heavy resistance while trying to loot these vaults.

After you defeat Kado Thorne in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, you'll notice that he drops a Mythic keycard. This is the vault keycard that you've been looking for. When you pick up this keycard, it will direct you to a small turnstile with which you will have to interact. This will open up the vault for you, allowing you to access the treasures it holds inside.

Now, when you pick up one of the treasures from inside the vault, the other one will be locked, and a lockdown process will be initiated. You will have to escape this area as soon as you can. Obtaining a Rocket Ram in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 will come in handy in such situations.

How to easily defeat Kado Thorne in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

Although not as challenging as some of the other bosses previously seen on the island, it's rather simple to defeat Kado Thorne. All you need to do is stock up on as much ammo as you can when entering a vault because the gunfight might be long and annoying.

Furthermore, ensure you take care of the smaller NPCs before engaging Kado Thorne. Engaging all of them at the same time can be very annoying and could lead to unfavorable situations if you're not careful enough. Also, keep an eye out for other vault security items like automated turrets!

