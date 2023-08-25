Where to get the new Rocket Ram in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

The Rocket Ram is a new piece of content added to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. Considering that this season's theme revolves around heists, this inclusion is a wonderful yet unconventional getaway vehicle of sorts. Although it's meant to be a utility item, it doubles as a weapon in dire situations, especially when you're surrounded by enemies.

This Rocket Ram in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 has the potential to change the course of any gunfight. In the right hands, it can be a force of nature. That said, where does one find this weapon?

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Rocket Ram location

The Rocket Ram in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 can be found as regular floor loot. So you have a good chance of coming across it even when you're looting chests inside houses or vaults.

That said, you are the most likely to find it in Sanguine Suites, Relentless Retreat, and Eclipsed Estate. These three are brand new POIs that were introduced in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 and are regarded as heist locations for the season.

Based on what's been seen so far, the Rocket Ram spawns in the Rare rarity only. It's unclear if higher rarities will be added to this game at a later date. It's possible that this weapon can be upgraded in the future.

How to use the Rocket Ram in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

You can literally use this weapon to fly for short distances and make your way out of structures that cannot be otherwise broken with your pickaxe. To use this weapon, all you need to do is press and hold the button you use to aim down sights (ADS).

When you do this, you should see a laser showing you your trajectory. All you need to do now is press and hold the shoot button and wait for a meter to charge up. After that, let go of the button, and this weapon will launch you into the air, where you'll be traveling along the laser's path.

Once you're flying, you can choose to safely get back on the ground after covering a distance. Alternatively, if you press the shoot button, you will launch a devastating AoE blast when the Rocket Ram finally makes contact with the ground once you land.

Not only does this deal structural harm, but if any enemies are caught in the blast radius, they'll take damage, too.

However, do keep in mind that the Rocket Ram in Chapter 4 Season 4 comes with a cooldown. Every time you use this weapon, you'll have to wait for 25 seconds before you can employ it again.

