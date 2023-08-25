Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Map Changes: Every new location and POI

Players once again have new areas to explore as the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 map receives a significant overhaul. Several new POIs have arrived along with the ferocious vampire Kado Thorne. He has also taken over and reformed some locations from the previous season, giving them a much-needed makeover.

The most interesting changes to the island do not come in the form of new locations and POIs but what's inside them. Areas controlled by Kado will house some old Fortnite relics returning to the game in the last season of Chapter 4. Clearly, the new locations will instantly become hot drops for players who want to try out the Midas Drum Gun or the Foundation's MK-7 Assault Rifle.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Map Changes include 3 new POIs

From the first look at the leaked island images, players can identify three significant changes. Epic Games also released the names of these three POIs along with other map changes in the official patch notes.

Sanguine Suites in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Map (Image via Epic Games)

To the Northeast, players can spot Sanguine Suites on the edge of the map. Replacing Lonely Labs from last season, this new POI is perfectly designed to support dynamic duels between players. Snow has been cleared to give way to this new location and it will certainly have some of the rarest loot in the game.

Relentless Retreat POI in Chapter 4 Season 4 (Image via Epic Games)

Looking at the other extreme end, one will enter Relentless Retreat if they drop near the Southwest edge of the map. The POI is designed as a crescent-shaped island housing Kado's holiday retreat. It features an expansive beach house and a beautiful swimming pool with an even better loot pool.

Eclipsed Estate POI in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 (Image via Epic Games)

Finally, Kado Thorne's lair is housed in Eclipsed Estate, replacing The Citadel POI from last season. Players are most likely to find the Mythic Kado NPC here, along with other mythic weapons in the vaults. Given the design of this POI and the amount of loot it will have to offer, players can certainly expect Eclipsed Estate to be the most-visited Chapter 4 Season 4 POI.

Kado Thorne's arrival has changed other locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

Besides the three major POI changes, the new season will also feature changes to pre-existing landmarks. The ferocious vampire has also taken over Rumble Ruins, the Slap Juice Factory, and a tower in Mega City. All his hide-outs and bases are equipped with laser grids and cameras.

The new locations and POIs will also have Kado's Guards defending them. Players looking to scout these new areas will have to head in fully prepared, with appropriate weapons and armor.

Although Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Map Changes do very little to change the overall visual appeal of the island, they are definitely going to make the gameplay a lot more fun and interesting.

