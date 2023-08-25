Fortnite downtime today (August 25): When will servers be back up?

The Fortnite downtime and subsequent update for v26.00 will commence today (August 25). This will be the last downtime for the ongoing season. That said, with mixed emotions, it's time to say goodbye to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, and enter the Last Resort in Chapter 4 Season 4. Similar to the last seasonal update, this too has been brought forward by an hour.

It will start at 3 am Eastern Time, and the servers will be disabled at the latest by 2:30 am Eastern Time. Those enjoying sessions in Save The World mode should log off to avoid losing out on progress or the resources they have collected. On the other hand, those in the Battle Royale mode can stay until the very end, as there will be no repercussions for staying in the session.

How long will the Fortnite downtime last today (August 25)?

Epic Games has made their updates more streamlined in Chapter 4. Unlike in early seasons, where updates would last for half a day or more, they now barely last a few hours. That being said, with the update kicking off at 3 am Eastern Time, it should take more than four hours for everything to get over. By rough estimates, the downtime will wrap up by 7 am Eastern Time at the latest.

However, Epic Games has mentioned that the update size for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 will be larger than normal. Since this is the update for a new season, it is to be expected, and players with a slower internet connection may need a bit more time than usual for the download to complete. Nevertheless, the wait will definitely be worth it.

Content changes for Fortnite update v26.00

There's a lot of content planned for the next phase of the storyline. A brand-new antagonist by the name of Kado Thorne will be added. He's a time-traveling vampire who enjoys collecting things from the past. He's also the supposed reason why the island is destined to be destroyed again, but that's a problem for later in the storyline.

Speaking of storyline, Khady Lame is involved in it, and he will join a host of new characters (featured as Outfits in the Battle Pass) who are trying to stop Kado and pull off an elaborate heist while at it. To aid in their quest, new weapons/items such as the Business Turret, Ram Rocket, and EMP Shield Breaker Grenade have been added to the loot pool, which will make breaking into Vaults easier.

Given that the island will undergo a few changes, new Named Locations/POIs are being added in as well. They are extremely posh and likely belong to Kado Thorne. It's possible that one of these locations will be his stronghold on the island and will house all the artifacts he has collected over the years.

The Kinetic Blade or a new version of it will be introduced to the loot pool as well alongside Mythics from seasons gone by. A new vehicle will also be introduced to the island that will give players more ways to move about from one place to another without breaking a sweat.

Lastly, Fortnite has yet again collaborated with Star Wars and is bringing Ahsoka Tano into the metaverse. There will also likely be another collaboration with My Hero Academia later this season, but that's yet to be confirmed. Nonetheless, given how frequently Epic Games has been collaborating with various anime, this will come to fruition sooner or later.

