My Hero Academia chapter 398: Major spoilers to expect

Fans' appetites for My Hero Academia chapter 398 were fully whetted following the series' return after Shueisha’s Obon holiday publication break. However, many were disappointed to learn that author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi could only get a seven-page chapter together in time for publication.

While readers are primarily concerned for Horikoshi’s health and what the seven-page chapter may indicate, there’s also a sense of preemptive frustration among them.

With My Hero Academia chapter 398 undoubtedly set to continue All Might and All For One’s fight, there is a worry that the entire fight will be drawn seven pages at a time. However, chapter 397’s short page count is more likely due to Horikoshi looking to maximize the break forced upon him by the Obon holiday celebrations.

As a result, fans can expect My Hero Academia chapter 398 to return to a normal page length. However, when it comes to what’s in store plot-wise, there are two major routes the release is likely to take.

My Hero Academia chapter 398 likely to see either All Might or All For One make a nearly fatal mistake

Major spoilers to expect

Expand Tweet

As seen throughout the duo’s fight thus far, All Might’s primary strategy against All For One is to infuriate him into making a fatal mistake. While the Demon Lord certainly has been falling for All Might’s plot so far, he seemed to be wising up to what was going on at the end of chapter 397.

As a result, there seem to be two major directions the fight will go from this key junction point in My Hero Academia chapter 398 and beyond.

The first will likely see All Might say something that truly gets under the skin of All For One, causing him to go absolutely ballistic and lose all sensibilities. This would likely create an opening for All Might to land a devastating and possibly even fatal blow. This is further supported by the fact that chapter 397’s final page saw additional pieces of armor flying up to All Might as he rushed at All For One.

Given that fact, My Hero Academia chapter 398 will likely see All Might attempt to create an opening for a devastating attack, likely another Shoot Style-based move. This is mainly supported by both the apparent size of the armor heading to All Might and the fact that his biggest attack so far has been named after the Shoot Styler technique. There are also the narrative implications of All Might using Deku’s moves against All For One.

Expand Tweet

From here, the chapter will likely see some sort of flashback to All Might and All For One’s previous fight, in which the former suffered grievous injuries. The chapter may even stick with this perspective to its end and possibly continue it in chapter 399. However, there is one other major route the chapter can take.

With All For One aware of All Might’s plan as of My Hero Academia chapter 398, it’s extremely likely that fans will see the former Symbol of Peace suffer a fatal blow in the upcoming issue. All For One would likely do so by baiting All Might into believing that the Demon Lord has flown into a frenzied range, only to carefully counter whatever his enemy is planning at the last second.

While this counter could eventually prove fatal for All Might, it’s unlikely to kill him immediately. In fact, this scenario is also likely to lead to a flashback of All Might and All For One’s previous fight, given that it’s still a fatal blow on one of the two. Likewise, fans can expect the issue to end similarly in this direction as well.

Be sure to keep up with all My Hero Academia anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.