Where to find Nolan Chance in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

Vampire Kado Thorne is terrorizing the island, and Nolan Chance in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 has teamed up with a team of thieves as the last resort. Stopping Thorne is clearly the ultimate goal of the new season, and Chance is the key to everything.

Nolan Chance is a mastermind who has elaborate plans to breach Thorne's security and steal valuable artifacts from him. However, he will need all the help he can get. Chance offers a variety of quests that players can complete to gain XP. Additionally, these quests also offer a chance to know more about Kado Thorne and how to stop him.

Find Nolan Chance in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 at Frenzy Fields

Epic Games offers a series of questlines through important NPCs to progress the lore. Players who are excited to know more about the storyline can complete these quests and also get rewarded with massive amounts of XP. Completing an NPC's quests also helps players earn NPC Rep, which leads to more interesting quests.

Nolan Chance location in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nolan Chance is a central character in Chapter 4 Season 4. He and his gang of thieves have declared an all-out war against vampire Kado Thorne. To help Chance in his efforts to save the island, players can meet him at Frenzy Fields. He is usually walking around on the ground floor of the biggest barn in the named POI.

To activate Nolan Chance's Snapshot Quests in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, players need to start by talking to him at the aforementioned location.

"A mutual friend told me you'd be perfect for a heisting gig. You know Slone, right?"

It seems like Nola Chance in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 has a connection with Dr. Slone. Slone has been a recurring character in the lore, which means there is a chance that she could make another appearance in the ongoing season.

Other important NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

Besides Nolan Chance, several other NPCs contribute significantly to the lore. TikTok fame Khaby Lame is also working with Chance to save the island from Kado Thorne. Other Battle Pass characters include Antonia, Fish Thicc, Mae, and Piper Pace. Later in the season Star Wars character Ahsoka Tano will also arrive as the Battle Pass Mystery Skin.

Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass (Image via Sportskeeda)

Clearly, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 has a stacked line of NPCs, which means more quests, more XP, and more Mythic weapons. Knowing where to find these NPCs is definitely going to help players out a lot through their journey in the ongoing season.

Not only do NPCs help players figure out the storyline, but they also reward high amounts of XP for completing quests. Therefore, players trying to level up fast and collect all Battle Pass rewards should complete these quests as soon as possible.

