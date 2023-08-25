How to get the Khaby Lame skin in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 sees the introduction of internet sensation Khaby Lame to the metaverse. After taking over social media by storm, he's now in-game to help overthrow Kado Thorne and restore order to the island. In the teaser showcased a few hours ago, Khaby can be seen doing his iconic hand gesture, which no doubt will be featured as an Emote in-game.

For those interested in cosplaying as Khaby Lame in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, they will first obtain his Outfit. Given how popular it is, Epic Games is going to make the process a bit challenging to make the reward worthwhile. That being said, here's how to get the Khaby Lame Outfit in Chapter 4 Season 4.

How to get the Khaby Lame Outfit in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4: A step-by-step guide

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

1) Obtain the Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass

Expand Tweet

The first way to obtain the Khaby Lame Outfit in-game is to purchase the Battle Pass. As soon as the downtime ends for the update v26.00 and servers go online, the new Battle Pass will be available for purchase in the Item Shop. As always, it will cost 950 V-Bucks.

For those who have a running Crew subscription, the Battle Pass for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 will be provided for free. If you do not have V-Bucks to spare for the Battle Pass, consider asking a friend to gift it to you.

2) Wait for the Outfit to be unlocked

Expand Tweet

According to leakers/data-miners, Khaby Lame will be a Secret Outfit. This means that he will not be available at the start of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. Similar to Purradise Meowscles who was the Secret Outfit in Chapter 4 Season 3, players will have to wait until the Khaby's Outfit has been unlocked.

This should occur towards mid-season or sometime after the second major update of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. However, this can change as per Epic Game's discretion. The developers may decide to unlock the Outfit earlier this time around given how hyped the character is on the internet.

3) Complete Challenges associated with the Outfit to add it to the Locker

Expand Tweet

Once the Khaby Lame Outfit has been unlocked, players will have to complete Challenges associated with it to obtain it. These are usually easy tasks and should not take long to complete. Consider playing with a friend to make things progress faster. Once all Challenges have been completed, the Outfit will be added to the Locker. Select to equip it and use it in-game.

Will the Khaby Lame Outfit have selectable Styles in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4?

Expand Tweet

Given that every Secret Outfit has at least one extra Style, Khaby Lame's Outfit will also receive one. To unlock it, players will have to complete Challenges as is the norm.

Once the downtime starts, leakers/data-miners should be able to reveal what his additional Style will look like. In addition to an Outfit and Styles, Khaby Lame will also have his own Glider, Wrap, Back Bling, Pickaxe, Emote, and quite possibly a Loading Screen as well.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!