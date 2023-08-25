Who is Kado Thorne in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4? Lore explained

Who is Kado Thorne in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4? To players, he's just another antagonist that's part of an ever evolving storyline. However, to characters in-game, he's perhaps one of the oldest living entities to have ever existed in the metaverse. Thanks to the time machine, he's also the only character who has been confirmed to visit multiple islands over the years.

He is confirmed to be in possession of Midas' Drum Gun from the Chapter 2 island and The Foundation's MK-Seven Assault Rifle from Chapter 3. Aside from weapons, he seems to enjoy collecting heads as well, quite literally as he can be seen holding on to Oro's skull in the teaser. But who is this enigma? What does he want in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 and why is he stealing things from the past?

Kado Thorne: The man, the myth, the immortal vampire in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Expand Tweet

So, who is Kado Thorne? Well, for starters, he is an immortal vampire. Thanks to the glyphs that were discovered by Innovator Slone in the Jungle Biome, it can be confirmed that he's as old as time itself. He's been around for eons and has likely crossed paths with Geno sometime of the other.

This is why perhaps when The Seven defeated Geno, he had warned them that there were things in the metaverse far worse than him. Well, as it turns out, Geno was right. It is perhaps for this reason that The High Stakes Club appeared towards the end of Chapter 3 Season 4. These vampire hunters were looking for someone - that someone was likely Kado Thorne.

Expand Tweet

Sadly, as luck would have it, Kado Thorne was not on the island when all of this was happening. Since the teaser shows him exiting the time machine, it's evident that he was somewhere in the past - hunting Oro and seeking his skull as a trophy. Only after the eclipse occurred did he choose to come back to Reality Zero. Given he's a vampire, he likely does not fare too well in sunlight.

Coming back to Kado Thorne himself, it's unclear why he collects items from different time periods throughout the game. Given his wealth and resources, he could have easily taken over the entire island, but instead he chose to time travel and cherry pick items to bring back to his timeline. It seems that his only goal in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4's storyline is to live life king size and to live forever.

Will Kado Thorne be defeated in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4?

Expand Tweet

While it's still too early to ascertain whether or not Kado Thorne will be defeated in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, the plot does thicken. According to leakers/data-miners, it would seem that Innovator Slone was the one who hired the characters present in the Battle Pass to help secure the time machine. While she's not aligned with the Imagined Order anymore, she's still ambitious

She will do whatever it takes to get her way and will eliminate anyone or anything that tries to stop her. This has been seen time and time again, once in Operation Sky Fire and again in the Collision live event. Thus, trusting her to do the right thing with the time machine is rather sketchy. While Kado Thorne ventures into the past to collect souvenirs, Innovator Slone may seek to alter the timeline itself.

It's far too soon to say how things will pan out, but Innovator Slone is gunning for Kado Thorne, and he will do everything in his power to protect his precious. It's very likely that towards the end of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, there will be an all-out battle to secure the time machine and the very future of the island itself.

Expand Tweet

As for Kado Thorne, his fate remains safe for now. With a personal army to protect him from any would be attackers and his superhuman abilities, it's hard to see this new antagonist be defeated so easily. Unlike the Cube Queen and The Herald, he is much more calculating and careful when it comes to dealing with threats. After existing for eons, it's safe to assume that he's thought of everything.

Nevertheless, this will not stop the community from attempting to steal from his collection throughout the entirety of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. But caution should be advised as going up against an immortal time traveling vampire is not the easiest of feats to pull off successfully.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!