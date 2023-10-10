Fortnitemares 2023 adds four new Halloween-themed augments to the game

Fortnitemares 2023 is the yearly Halloween celebration that Epic Games conducts in their battle royale. Apart from challenges, the developers also include new cosmetics that aid in the spooky-season celebrations.

Fortnitemares 2023 will see the arrival of four new Halloween-themed augments in the game. These augments, while resonating with the overall theme of the event, will confer some buffs to the players, which can potentially help them win matches with ease.

Augments have been in the game for a while now and have introduced a new dimension to the game as a whole.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

All Fortnitemares 2023 augments and how to get them

Expand Tweet

Unlocking an augment in the game is very simple. All you need to do is survive through the storm circles. Once you've made it past a storm circle, you will be given the option to pick an augment from three randomly available options. The process repeats itself with each subsequent storm circle.

The four Fortnitemares 2023 Halloween augments are as follows:

Mythic Grab Bag: Grants a random Mythic weapon.

Revamped: Instantly gives players access to the Wood Stake Shotgun. You gain Siphon whenever you hit a player with this Wood Stake Shotgun.

Trick or Treat: Instantly gain candy. Whenever you eliminate a player, you receive additional candy. Consuming candy will replenish your shields.

Witchy Warrior: Instantly gain a Witch Broom. This augment also reduces the overall cooldown time for the Witch Broom as well.

As noticed above, each Fortnitemares 2023 augment is unique and has the potential to change the course of the game for good. Furthermore, every augment is exceptionally useful in the penultimate and final storm circle. That's when debuffs like Siphon and lower cooldowns on your Witch Broom will come in handy.

that said, there are a few things that you need to remember.

These augments are non-transferable. This means if you get one of these in a match, they won't carry over to the next one.

Additionally, if you eliminate a player, you won't be able to collect their augments. These are like buffs that a player acquires, and is lost on their death.

In Fortnitemares 2023, there are a lot of challenges that you will need to complete over the course of a match. These augments will make it easier for you to complete these challenges.

The event will be available till November 3, so once the event concludes, these augments will be vaulted as well.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!