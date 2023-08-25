Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 adds 6 new augments to the game: Full list and their uses

Epic Games has added six new Reality Augments to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. With the "Heist" theme now in place, these new additions will help players attain supremacy in combat. That said, not all the new Reality Augments are combat oriented. Much like last season, a few offer more tactical benefits and all-round advantages.

In addition to new Reality Augments, a total of 12 from Chapter 4 Season 3 have been carried over. They include combat focused ones such as Light Fingers as well as tactical Reality Augmens such as Keymaster. That being said, here's a complete list of all the new Reality Augments for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 and the carryovers as well.

On The Go Bag and five other Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Reality Augments

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

1) On The Go Bag

Never leave for a Heist with it (Image via Epic Games)

Upon opening any container players will gain an item that would be in a Heist Bag. This could be one of the new weapons such as the Rocket Ram, ammo, or healing items. This will likely become a very useful Reality Augments in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4.

2) Sniper Striker

Long-range combat is evolving (Image via Epic Games)

Snipers give players siphon upon damaging enemies. Players can use this Reality Augment to stay in combat longer by siphoning hit-points from opponents. Sharpshooters will be able to make the most of this perk.

3) Ammo Drop

Ammo for everyone! (Image via Epic Games)

The Ammo Drop Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Reality Augment grants players more ammo when searching containers and picking them up from floor loot. Additionally, opponents drop more ammo than usual after being eliminated.

4) First Shotgun

Make the first shot count (Image via Epic Games)

Shotguns are already devastating at close-range and inflict a lot of damage to single targets. When using the First Shotgun Reality Augment, the first shot fired from a shotgun will deal increased damage. This should apply to headshot multipliers as well. By the looks of things, shotguns will overpower SMGs in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4.

5) Pistol Salvo

Slow and steady (Image via Epic Games)

Pistols have a high rate of fire, but low damage output when compared to other weapons. The Pistol Salvo fixes this problem by increasing the damage output per shot. However, the fire rate is reduced to balance things out. This Reality Augment will work amazingly with the Suppressed Pistol in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4.

6) Fast Fisher

Swimming into the sunset (Image via Epic Games)

With so many Named Locations being in and around water bodies, swimming to reach a destination will be necessary in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. This is where the Fast Fisher Reality Augment can come into use. Players will not only swim faster, but will also instantly loot fishing spots as they swim through them.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Reality Augments (Carryover)

Expand Tweet

As mentioned, a total of 12 Reality Augments have carried over from last season. They include a mix bag of combat and tactical perks that will make a fine addition to the game this season, here is the list:

Light Fingers First Assault Supercharged Steady Hands SMG Sign Off Keymaster More Parkour Rarity Check Sprint Lines Medium Ammo Acquired Mud Warrior Scope Salvo

Aside from these Reality Augments, more will be added in as Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 progresses. This has been the standard procedure since the start of Chapter 4. Epic Games rations Reality Augments to keep things interesting for the duration of the season.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!