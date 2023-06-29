Fortnite: How to eliminate opponents with shotguns or the Explosive Repeater

The Explosive Repeater is the newest weapon to be added to the loot pool in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. It was introduced following the update v25.11 and has created quite the impact in-game. Given that it does AOE damage, escaping the damage radius is not an even job. This task is made even tougher given that the Drum Shotgun is a menace at close-range. Nevertheless, this makes taking down opponents all the more easier.

That being said, as part of the "This Season" Challenge for week 4 in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, players are being tasked with eliminating opponents. It has to be carried out by either using shotguns or the Explosive Repeater. Given that the task involves quite a bit of combat, it could get tricky. For this reason, upon completion of the challenge, players will receive 30,000 experience points.

Step-by-step guide on how to eliminate opponents with shotguns or the Explosive Repeater in Fortnite

To complete this challenge, players must do three things: Land in a location that offers a lot of loot, find a shotgun or Explosive Repeater, and lastly, eliminate seven opponents.

1) Land in a Landmark or POI that contains a lot of loot

Choose a quiet place to land to have an easy early-game (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The first step to completing this challenge is to land at a POI or Landmark that has a lot of loot. Keep in mind that while the jungle biome has a lot of loot, it's not the safest place to land during the early-game. That being said, it's better to land at POIs such as Brutal Bastion or Slappy Shores.

For those wanting to avoid POIs, Landmarks such as Lotus Lookout, Meadow Mansion, and Royal Ruin are good options. They contain quite a few chests and floor loot. It's more than enough for those playing Solo or Duos.

2) Acquire a shotgun or Explosive Repeater or both

Shotguns will generally be easier to find (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Once on the ground, find a shotgun or Explosive Repeater as soon as possible. Since the challenge does not specify any specific rarity, you can use any you deem fit. However, finding one of high-rarity is always a good idea as it deals more damage than those of low-rarity. Nevertheless, to be on the safe side, use any rarity until a better one has been found.

3) Look for opponents to eliminate in battle

Don’t hesitate engaging opponents if you have the upperhand (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

After gearing up for battle, look for opponents to eliminate in battle. Keep in mind that eliminating knocked-down opponents using a shotgun will count towards progression of the challenge as well. Given that shotguns are risky to use at close-range, knocking down opponents before eliminating them is far easier.

Alternatively, if you are attempting the challenge using the Explosive Repeater, maintain some distance and fire at the target. Even if the shot lands in close proximity to the target, AOE damage will be inflicted. However, even in this case, it will be easier to first knock them out using an AR or DMR before eliminating them using the Explosive Repeater.

