Where to find the Mythic Drum Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

The Mythic Drum Shotgun is the latest in close-range combat gear to be added to the loot pool in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. While Epic Games has good intentions by adding this weapon, the community is not pleased. Thankfully, finding this weapon in-game is going to take a bit of legwork. According to veteran leaker/data-miner HYPEX, the Mythic Drum Shotgun can only be found in Rift-In POIs.

Given how powerful it is, similar to the Overpowered Pulse Rifle Mythic, it's very likely that in any given match, only two Mythic Drum Shotguns will be in play. That said, those who manage to secure the Rift-In POI in a match, will undoubtedly enjoy a competitive advantage. However, this weapon is suited at point-blank range as the spread will render it useless otherwise.

While the Mythic Drum Shotgun can only be found in Rift-In POIs, lower rarities of the weapon can be found everywhere. From floor loot to chests, players will be able to find them with ease. Although the Mythic variant is the most powerful, the others are no pushovers by any means. A few good body shots will eliminate any foe from point-blank range. That being said, here's how to use the weapon in-game.

How to use the Drum Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Unlike other shotguns that exist in the metaverse and the overall loot pool of the game, the Drum Shotgun is very different. It has a 12-round magazine and players can keep shooting by holding down the fire-button. Since it's automatic in nature, pellets will keep flying until the weapon has to be reloaded.

Given the amount of stopping power behind each shot, it's possible to take out an entire squad in ragtime. However, to do so, players will need to keep two fundamental things in mind when using the Drum Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.

1) Distance from target

Get close to the target before pressing the trigger (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Given that the bullet spread is massive, getting close up and personal to the target is of the essence. Without being able to cover the distance, the weapon will be rendered useless. That said, rushing with a Drum Shotgun is not going to end well for the attacker. It's better to wait in position or let the opponent come towards you before engaging or switch to mid-range weapons.

2) Getting the drop on the target

Getting the first shot is of the utmost important (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The second and most important thing to remember when using the Drum Shotgun is to always get the drop on the target. Since the weapon will fire as long as the trigger is being pressed, shooting first will inflict massive amounts of damage. This is extremely useful when dealing with two or more opponents at once. Even if all of them cannot be downed, the damage inflicted should be enough to keep them at bay.

