Fortnite: How to deal damage to opponents with pistols

Pistols were first added to Fortnite during the Pre-Season and they have not stopped evolving ever since. Over the years, several iterations of the weapon have been added to the loot pool. Some, like the newly added Mammoth Pistol, have a slow fire-rate, but inflict a lot of damage. Others, like the Lock-On Pistol, can lock onto targets and make it easier for players to shoot them.

That being said, as part of the "This Season" challenge for Week 8 in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, players will have to deal damage to opponents with pistols. Given that this weapon is not everyone's first choice, completing the challenge may take a bit of trial and error. Nevertheless, the reward will be worth it as players will get 40,000 experience points.

Step-by-step guide on how to deal damage to opponents with pistols in Fortnite

To complete this challenge, players must do three things: Land at a Named Location or Landmark that has a lot of loot, look for a pistol, and lastly, find opponents to deal damage to.

1) Land at Lonely Labs or Meadow Mansion to look for a pistol

Choose a landing location carefully as it will affect the speed at which this challenge can be completed (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

To ensure that you find a pistol of high rarity, it will be best to land at a Named Location or Landmark that contains a fair amount of loot. If you prefer a quiet Named Location, Lonely Labs is a good place to make landfall. The POI does not see much fighting during the early-game in Solos. However, the same can not be said for Duos, Trios, and Squads.

For those who want an even quieter location, the Meadow Mansion Landmark is a great place to land. It's located west of Frenzy Fields and has a lot of loot. For Solo players landing here, there will be more than enough supplies for them to use up until the mid-game.

Once on the ground, look for any type of pistol. However, the general rule of thumb is that the higher the rarity the better. Nevertheless, if a pistol of high rarity can not be found, use the one that is available for the time being.

3) Look for opponents and inflict damage

Inflict bodyshots to increase the odds of landing every shot (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

After securing a pistol, the final step of the challenge will involve dealing damage to opponents. Given that pistols have small crosshair bloom even while firing, you will be able to inflict body shots with ease. Nevertheless, given the total damage that needs to be dealt is 2,000, this task may take a while.

For experts who are proficient with weapons, they may be able to complete it in a single match. However, for beginners, this may take a couple of matches to get the task done. That being said, there is no need to rush things.