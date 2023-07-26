Fortnite update v25.20 patch notes: Futurama collaboration, Vikora Level Up Quest Pack, Kinetic Boomerang unvaulted, and more

The Fortnite update v25.20 is underway and with it, new content is being added to the game. This is the first major update since the Summer Escape update v25.11, which was roughly a month ago. Having said that, this update will hopefully breathe new life into the game and give players something to look forward to. According to leakers/data-miners, they are a few things expected to see in-game.

The most anticipated is the new collaboration with Futurama. What started as a rumor on 4Chan eventually turned out to be true. Several notable characters and accessories associated with them will be featured as cosmetic items in-game. Another thing the community is looking forward to is the unvaulting of the Kinetic Boomerang, but these aren't the only changes coming to Fortnite update v25.20.

Fortnite update v25.20 patch notes: New content, changes, and leaks

1) Fortnite x Futurama

All cosmetics associated with the Fortnite x Futurama collaboration have been revealed thanks to leakers/data-miners. There are three Outfits (Bender Bending Rodriguez, Turanga Leela, and Philip J. Fry), three Back Blings (Ben Rodrigues, Nibbler, and Hypnotoad), three Pickaxes (Unbreakable Girder, Solid Gold Fiddle, and Giant Nutcracker), one Glider (Planet Express Ship), and Emote (Zoidberg Scuttle).

Based on the information that's available at the moment, these will be sold in Bundles/Sets. One will contain the Outfits and Back Blings, while the other will contain the Pickaxes, Glider, and the Emote. They should be added to the Item Shop once the downtime for update v25.20 ends.

2) Kinetic Boomerang unvaulted

After being vaulted for a few days due to in-game issues, the Kinetic Boomerang has finally been added back to the loot pool. Players will once more be able to take on players in the dense Jungle Biome will ease at mid-range.

3) Vikora - Level-Up Quest Pack

Vikora is the latest Level Up Pack to be introduced to the game. Similar to past Level Up Packs, it will cost 1,200 V-Bucks, and contain a few cosmetic items. here's the list:

Vikora (Outfit)

Shadow Star (Back Bling)

Sullen Shadow (Wrap)

Woven Shadowblade (Pickaxe)

Given that there will likely be an early Item Shop rotation today (July 26, 2023), the Vikora Level Up Quest Pack should be present in it. If not today, then it will be added later this week.

4) Mammoth Pistol, Bender's Shiny Metal Raygun, and Lever Action Shotgun unvaulted

The Lever Pistol has been finally added to the game and its official name is Mammoth Pistol. Based on the description provided, it's a large-caliber single-shot pistol. It will likely have a low fire-rate, but high-damage to compensate for the same.

Bender's Shiny Metal Raygun is another new weapon that is going to be added to the loot pool as part of the Fortnite x Futurama collaboration. It will likely function similarly to the Kymera Ray Gun from Chapter 2 Season 7.

Lastly, according to leakers/data-miners, the Maven Auto Shotgun is going to get vaulted and replaced with the Lever Action Shotgun. While not everyone is going to be happy with this change, given that the Drum Shotgun is also a full-auto weapon, this does help balance things out a bit.

5) Princess Lexa (August Crew Pack, 2023)

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Both Prince Orin and Princess Lexa are set to be apart of the Fortnite Crew however it's unknown if both will be releasing for August or if we will get one in August and another the month after. pic.twitter.com/iAe8p26Xn9 " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/iAe8p26Xn9

The latest Crew Pack has been decrypted. According to leakers/data-miners, there are two Outfits that are associated with it: Prince Orin and Princess Lexa. However, it's unclear if both of them will feature in-game this month or will be featured separately in two different Crew Packs (August and September).

6) New NPCs (Update v25.20)

According to leakers/data-miners, four new NPCs are set to be added to Fortnite once the update v25.20 goes live, they are:

Bender (Boss NPC)

Princess Lexa

Era

Stingray

Bender will be featured as an Outfit in the Item Shop as part of the Fortnite x Futurama collaboration. Princess Lexa will likely be the upcoming Crew Pack Outfit for August 2023, and Era is already an Outfit in the current Seasonal Battle Pass. As for Stingray, the Outfit was recently featured in the Item Shop.

7) New Reality Augment (Update v25.20)

Pistol Recycle and Scoped Salvo are the newest Reality Augments to be added to Fortnite for the update v25.20. The Scoped Salvo Reality Augment increases the damage out for scoped weapons, but decreases fire rate. The Pistol Recycle Reality Augment grants the pistol a small chance to use no ammo when firing a round.