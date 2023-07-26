4Chan leaks show all Futurama skins coming to Fortnite Chapter 4

A few hours ago Epic Games officially announced the Fortnite x Futurama collaboration. Although this would have been better suited to Chapter 4 Season 2 when Mega City was the center of attraction on the island, it's better later than never. That being said, the teaser for the collaboration features Hypnotoad from Futurama being displayed on one of the giant screens located in Mega City.

The Planet Express ship or better known as Old Bessie, can be seen crashing into the screen in the teaser. The clips ends here, and the extended version of the teaser will be showcased at around 4 am Eastern Time on Fortnite's official social channels. While the details of the collaboration are officially unknown, unofficially, information pertaining to cosmetic items have been leaked seemingly days in advance.

4Chan user leaks information about the Fortnite x Futurama collaboration

While most leakers/data-miners post information on either Reddit or Twitter, a few individuals choose to do so on 4Chan. Given that leaks posted here are often misleading or completely false, no one takes it seriously. However, every now and then, they seem to get things right. Such is the case for when they leaked the Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass and now details pertaining to the Fortnite x Futurama collaboration.

In a tweet, posted by veteran leaker/data-miner ShiinaBR, it would seem that someone on 4Chan leaked information about the collaboration on July 3, 2023. It was posted as a rumor. Given that these generally tend to be wrong, no one paid attention to it - that is, until now. With the collaboration now officially having been confirmed by Epic Games, the information mentioned in the rumor has some weight.

RUMOR: A 4chan user might have leaked the Futurama collab on July 3
- Outfits: Fry, Bender, Leela
- Backpacks: Mind-Control Parasite (Fry), Nibbler (Leela)
As always, 4chan is known for fake leaks, but the timing of this fits VERY well!

According to details of the rumor, three characters from Futurama will feature as Outfits in-game. In addition to Outfits, three Back Blings will also be added in for the collaboration. Here's what players can expect to see in the Fortnite x Futurama collaboration.

Outfits:

Fry

Bender

Leela

Back Blings:

Mind-Control Parasite (Fry)

Nibbler (Leela)

By the looks of things, the Back Blings will likely be bundled together with the characters they are associated with as is true to the lore in the franchise. That being said, it's still unclear if these cosmetic items will be featured in the collaboration. Until cosmetic leaks do not appear during the downtime for update v25.20 or Epic Games does not reveal things in an official capacity, nothing is certain.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus



Downtime begins at 4 AM ET with matchmaking disabled shortly beforehand. Embrace the future in 25.20 🦾Downtime begins at 4 AM ET with matchmaking disabled shortly beforehand. pic.twitter.com/PpQO1wlYMQ

With all that being said, if nothing else, Bender will probably be featured as an Outfit in Fortnite. This is based on the logic that Epic Games used a Mechanical Arm Emoji in their official downtime status post for the update v25.20. Given that Bender is a robot, this could be a subtle hint. In either case, players will not have to wait long to find out.

