Fortnite downtime today (July 26): When will servers be back up?

The Fortnite downtime for update v25.20 will commence at 4 am Eastern Time today (July 26, 2023). This is the first major update since the Summer Escape event and will hopefully inject new life into the game. According to official information, the update was delayed by a day due to Epic Games having to reschedule a Cash Cup. Nevertheless, things are back on track.

That being said, as is tradition, the servers will be taken offline 30 minutes prior to downtime. Those enjoying a long session in Save The World mode should consider logging off before 3:30 am Eastern Time latest. The same applies to players in the Battle Royale mode. While progress will not be lost, in-game stats will be affected to an extent.

How long will the Fortnite downtime last today (July 26)?

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus



Downtime begins at 4 AM ET with matchmaking disabled shortly beforehand. Embrace the future in 25.20 🦾Downtime begins at 4 AM ET with matchmaking disabled shortly beforehand. pic.twitter.com/PpQO1wlYMQ

Given that this is the first major update after a month, the downtime and maintenance may take longer than usual. That being said, by all accounts, the servers should be down until 6 am Eastern Time.

Two hours is usually the general timeframe for such updates. However, in the event of unforeseen circumstances, things may take longer than usual; it may last until 7 am Eastern Time.

Fixes and content changes for Fortnite update v25.20

The main attraction of the Fortnite update v25.20 is undoubtedly the collaboration with Futurama. While there were leaks on 4chan suggesting a crossover many days in advance, Epic Games only confirmed it a few hours ago. Based on the information obtained by leakers/data miners, the collaboration will consist of Outfits and Back Blings.

There will be three Outfits (Fry, Bender, Leela) and two Back Blings (Mind-Control Parasite and Nibbler). As of the moment, it's unclear if all of these cosmetic items will be part of a Set/Bundle or sold as separate Sets/Bundles.

Wenso @Wensoing



- Should release in the next update (25.20)

- Available in all rarities except Mythic

- Will be found on Floor Loot, Chests, Drones, Holo Chests & Fishing Spots



#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/YdmCdXNWsx Some information on the upcoming Lever Pistol:- Should release in the next update (25.20)- Available in all rarities except Mythic- Will be found on Floor Loot, Chests, Drones, Holo Chests & Fishing Spots

Moving on from cosmetic items, a new weapon called the Lever Pistol is speculated to be added once the Fortnite downtime for update 25.20 ends. In addition to this weapon, the Kinetic Boomerang is slated to be unvaulted as well. It will be good to have it back in-game as it's an amazing alternative weapon for mid-range combat.

New Reality Augments will also be added once the downtime ends. According to leakers/data miners, there are four in total, they are:

Pistol Recycle

Scoped

Fire Armory

Balloon Fall

Wenso @Wensoing



- PistolRecycle - 33% chance of Pistols not using ammo

- Scoped - Slower firerate & more DMG when scoping w/ weapons

- FireArmory - Grants some unknown fire items

- BalloonFall



#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/BlUXa4YL5C There are currently a few more augments set to release in Season 3, most likely in 25.20:- PistolRecycle - 33% chance of Pistols not using ammo- Scoped - Slower firerate & more DMG when scoping w/ weapons- FireArmory - Grants some unknown fire items- BalloonFall

With scoped weapons becoming the meta for Chapter 4 Season 3, having a Reality Augment that buffs them will give players additional firepower in combat. That said, the latter two Reality Augments largely remain a mystery in terms of what type of buffs they will provide to players.

Lastly, Epic Games will officially reveal the Crew Pack for August 2023 and probably the new Seasonal Level-Up Pack as well. Since leakers/data miners have no idea who will be featured this time around, the community is bound to be in for a surprise.