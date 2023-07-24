Fortnite Item Shop cosmetics come in many shapes and sizes. Depending on the category to which they belong, players can expect to see a wide variety of cosmetic items that range from wacky to outright marvelous. Given that many players are part of the metaverse, there's something for everyone. However, not all cosmetic items last forever.

While they are the lifeblood of the game, many are vaulted and become rare. Those fortunate enough to own them are considered extremely lucky. Although they can't be traded, they can be shown off in-game - which is what most players tend to do. That being said, here are 10 Fortnite Item Shop cosmetics that are as rare as diamonds.

Note: The rarity of the cosmetic items has been based on when they appeared last in the Item Shop.

Rust Bucket and nine other Fortnite Item Shop cosmetics that are rare as diamonds

1) Rust Bucket

When it comes to rare cosmetic items in Fortnite, Rust Bucket (Back Bling) is at the very top of the list. It was last listed in the Item Shop 1,922 days ago. While this may sound strange, there's a valid reason behind this. This cosmetic item was given out as a freebie due to server issues in Chapter 1 Season 3. Since it was exclusive in a manner of speaking, it was vaulted after a few days.

2) Fresh

Fresh (Emote) is based on the Carlton dance by Alfonso Ribeiro and is the most sought-after Emote in-game. It was released during Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 2 and became an instant hit. Regrettably, it was eventually vaulted due to a lawsuit with Epic Games. It did manage to appear in the Item Shop 32 times before being removed. It was last listed 1,706 days ago.

3) Buckled

Buckled (Back Bling) is the second cosmetic item in its category to be vaulted for so long. It was first released in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 5 and was listed in the Item Shop for 800 V-Bucks. However, for reasons unknown, it was vaulted and has not been seen for the past 1,701 days. Epic Games has provided no information about the same either.

4) Pigskin

Pigskin is a unique cosmetic item that was classified as a Toy and was the only one to be released in the Item Shop. It was listed on February 3, 2019, and could be claimed for free. After the Item Shop rotated, it was vaulted and has remained such since. It was last seen 1,632 days ago.

5) Heartspan

Heartspan (Glider) was a rather unique cosmetic item. Although it could only be obtained in the Item Shop, for free nonetheless, the only way to get it was via the in-game gifting system. Players had to be given cosmetic items. They could not purchase it themselves. It was listed on February 14, 2019, and after two appearances, it was vaulted. It was last seen 1,619 days ago.

6) Reflex

Reflex (Outfit) has not been seen in the Item Shop for 1,603 days. Given that it's a completely normal cosmetic item, it seems rather odd. But there's a good reason behind it. The Outfit in question was part of a collaboration with Nvidia. Such being the case, the cosmetic item was not kept in the Item Shop for long. After just two appearances, it was vaulted.

7) Roadtrip

Roadtrip (Glider) is one of the oldest cosmetic items to exist in-game. It was added to the Fortnite Item Shop in Chapter 1 Season 1. Although it was listed on 16 occasions, Epic Games stopped adding it to the Item Shop. That said, it was last seen 1,594 days ago.

8) Warthog

The Warthog (Glider) is another cosmetic item that has not been seen in the Item Shop for a while now. It was first introduced back in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 1 and was featured in-game on 22 different occasions. However, much like the Roadtrip (Glider), Epic Games has stopped listing them. It's unclear why the developers are keeping them vaulted, but it was last seen 1,546 ago.

9) Voyager

Voyager (Glider) is yet another rare cosmetic item that has not been seen in the Item Shop for 1,545 days. It was first released in Fortnite during Chapter 1 Season 2 and could be purchased for 800 V-Bucks.

10) Black Widow Outfit

The Black Widow Outfit is perhaps the unique Marvel Series cosmetic item that was present in-game. After being added to the Item Shop in Chapter 1 Season 8, the Outfit became an instant hit. Despite its success, and appearing in the Item Shop on six different occasions, it was eventually vaulted. It was seen in the Item Shop on May 6, 2029 - which was 1,540 days ago.