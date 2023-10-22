What is Suika Game? Viral game explored which popular streamers like Valkyrae, Sykkuno, and more are playing

Suika Game is a new puzzle video game of Japanese origin that has taken Twitch by storm. The Japanese word 'Suika' directly translates to watermelon; thus, it is also commonly known as the Watermelon Game. The game has surged in popularity on Twitch, with over 2.5 million hours worth of gameplay being watched by viewers worldwide.

The game's vibrant and colorful fruity theme, coupled with its addictive gameplay, has captivated popular streamers like Rachell "Valkyrae", Sykkuno, Blaire "QTCinderella" and many others.

Let us find out how this vibrant puzzle game caught the attention of the Twitch community and became a sensation.

How did Suika Game become one of the most downloaded games on the Nintendo eShop?

The Japanese puzzle game that has taken over the Twitch realm. (Image via Nintendo)

Suika Game, also known as Watermelon Game, is a puzzle video game where the player has to stack and merge falling items within a confined space, much like the world-known classic Tetris, but with a fruity twist. The objective is to strategically drop various fruits into a box, aiming to accumulate the highest score possible without letting any fruit surpass the box’s upper boundary.

To prevent an overflow, players must pair identical fruits, which then evolve into a larger fruit, thereby boosting the player’s score. The more substantial the merged fruits are, the more points are awarded, with the ultimate merge resulting in the creation of the game’s namesake – the watermelon. When two watermelons combine, they vanish from the box.

Unlike Tetris, Suika Game doesn’t impose a time constraint on players. However, it introduces an element of unpredictability, as the fruits obey the laws of physics. They can collide and roll away from their initial drop point.

The eye-catching theme of the Suika Game is attracting millions of downloads. (Image via Nintendo)

The game was initially released on the Japanese Nintendo e-shop on December 9, 2021. Even though it went viral in Japan in May 2023 after being covered by Japanese streamers, it gained worldwide popularity around September 2023, when it was picked by big-name Twitch stars like Ludwig and Lily "LilyPichu"

Sykkuno tried to get a high score in the game. However, his tries did not go as far as he would have liked. His first attempt ended prematurely due to a glitch, netting him only 572 points. Despite his initial setbacks, Sykkuno's determination to improve his score in Suika Game remained unwavering. Even though he did manage to get a respectable score of 2075 points in the game during his third try, he did not seem too satisfied with the result.

Blaire, also known popularly online as QTCinderella, also tried her hand at the game, scoring a whopping 3040 points. She also talked about how much she enjoyed not only playing but watching the game as well:

"Yeah, that's part of why I wanted to play this game. It's 'cause I enjoyed watching people play it so much that I was like... bro. This is just a GOATED game to watch... it's kinda like ASMR."

However, QT's score was promptly overtaken by Valkyrae, who managed to beat her by 82 points and score 3122 points in the game. She also expressed her contentment at beating QTCinderella's boyfriend and Twitch streamer, Ludwig:

"I beat Ludwig? I mean that was bound to happen."

Ludwig, however, took it upon himself to beat both of them. Succeeding in his effort, he surpassed Blaire and Valkyrie's scores, achieving an impressive 3314 points. This remarkable feat solidified his position as one of the top players in the game and further fueled the game's popularity among Twitch viewers.

Suika Game continues in its virality to gain more and more viewers, reaching the 30th rank among the most played games on Twitch currently. Owing to its growing popularity, it would be interesting to see if Suika Game can eventually compete with viral classics like Among Us or Fall Guys.