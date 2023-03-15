"These are incredible stats!": Twitter lauds QTCinderella after she reveals Streamer Awards viewership numbers 

QTCinderella's Twitter feed has been flooded with messages congratulating her on the success of the Streamer Awards. The event saw streamers and creators from around the English-speaking parts of the world congregate last weekend to recognize the big achievers from last year.

Being the mind and money behind the awards ceremony, Blaire "QTCinderella" clearly put a lot of effort into organizing the event, and as per the viewership numbers revealed by her, it was quite a success. As expected, the stats have elicited a plethora of congratulatory tweets, such as this:

"These are INCREDIBLE STATS HUGE W!!!"

Streamer Awards peaked at over 580,000 concurrent viewers: QTCinderella shares viewership data on Twitter

Blaire started the event last year and styled it as a recurring annual awards show. This year's ceremony marked the second time Twitch and YouTube streaming communities came together to celebrate the industry toppers from the previous year, much like the Oscars.

As the Streamer Awards happened during the same weekend, people online enthusiastically compared the two events with memes flooding social media.

QTCinderella was the brains behind the whole organization, and as per her own accounts, she spent upwards of $900,000 from her own pocket to make the event possible. Much to everyone's delight, the endeavor was a roaring success as the streamer proudly shared the huge numbers on Twitter.

As per the statistics, the Streamer Awards 2023 had an audience of over 1.31 million, with an average viewership of 426,670 that peaked at around 580,159. With an airtime of about five and a half hours, the number of hours watched stands at a staggering 2.3 million. This makes it one of the biggest Twitch events of the year.

The big numbers can also be attributed to QTCinderella allowing co-streaming of the event this time, with many streamers, such as MoistCr1TiKaL, broadcasting and reacting to it live.

Twitter reactions to the Streamer Awards viewership numbers

Fans, fellow streamers, and content creators online were ecstatic with the event's success and enthusiastically poured their congratulations into the replies. Here are some reactions, including those from Twitch stars like AverageJonas, Aria Saki, and Ironmouse.

Love u so so so so much 🥲 @qtcinderella You did that QT!! Prouder than ever to be a streamer too with events celebrating our existence like okayyy it's giving ...appreciationLove u so so so so much 🥲 @qtcinderella You did that QT!! Prouder than ever to be a streamer too with events celebrating our existence like okayyy it's giving ...💕✨appreciation ✨💕 Love u so so so so much 🥲

Garrett @JoblessGarrett @qtcinderella Cant thank you enough for doing all of this and bringing us together. It was a great event! @qtcinderella Cant thank you enough for doing all of this and bringing us together. It was a great event!

💖ironmouse😈VSHOJO💖 @ironmouse @qtcinderella LETS GOOOO! NEXT YEAR IS GONNA BE EVEN BIGGER! Congratulations! @qtcinderella LETS GOOOO! NEXT YEAR IS GONNA BE EVEN BIGGER! Congratulations!

While the main event was quite a success, the after-party was marred by the much-publicized JustaMinx controversy, details of which can be found here.

To learn more about the Streamer Awards, here is a full list of winners and nominees for this year's award ceremony.

