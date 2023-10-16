Ludwig's 5 most controversial livestreaming moments of all time

Prior to Kai Cenat's unparalleled rise to the top of Twitch, for the longest time, Ludwig Ahgren was considered to be the 'Golden Boy' of Amazon's coveted streaming platform. Up until February 2023, Ahgren held the title of the most subscribed streamer on Twitch despite opting to leave the purple platform for greener pastures in the form of YouTube Gaming in November 2021.

In spite of no longer staking his claim as the most subbed streamer on Twitch, this 27-year-old American content creator extraordinaire has continued to thrive on YouTube, where he currently has over 5.43 million subscribers and a mind-boggling total of 1,818,363,268 views.

As one would expect from a streamer with such a high stature, Ahgren is no stranger to achieving viral recognition. Throughout his seven-year career as a livestreamer, numerous clips from his streams have gained widespread attention. While most of them have helped his career, some of these clips feature Lud covering a diverse range of topics and sharing his opinions, which resulted in a lot of controversy.

Calling out Logan Paul, Addison Rae, Adin Ross, and other viral controversial moments featuring Ludwig

1) Botez sisters and their lazy content

During his July 15, 2020 livestream, Ludwig produced his most-watched Twitch clip while he was ranking content creators. During the rankings, he reached the Botez sisters and called out Andrea and Alexandra Botez for their apparent lack of effort while making content. This remark criticized the type of content the Botez sisters were producing, which most often featured them reacting to any other livestreamer.

Before concluding his evaluation of the Botez sisters' content, Ahgren switched to a new browser tab to check out the BotezLive Twitch channel. To his surprise, he found that Andrea and Alexandra were actively reacting to his stream.

2) Ludwig v Adin Ross

A couple of years since the aforementioned entry, July 2022 saw Ludwig call out Adin Ross after he failed to address any contentious remarks that were made by Andrew Tate during his livestream. Most notably, it was Tate's remarks on female drivers that drew the ire of Ahgren. While Ross responded to a majority of Tate's controversial opinions like a yes-man, he did bring out statistical evidence to counter that women were worse drivers than men.

It was Ross' general lapdog-like behavior that really annoyed Ahgren, who expected the young Twitch streamer to take more responsibility for the content of his livestreams.

3) Twitter beef featuring DrDisrespect

The next entry on this list features a rather unusual beef between some of the most beloved figures within the livestreaming industry. On March 28, 2022, Ludwig and DrDisrespect got caught in a Twitter beef after Lud jokingly took a shot at The Doc's recent NFT project. Ahgren appeared on The Yard podcast to spill the beans about what actually unfolded and prompted that Twitter fight.

It all started after DrDisrespect said there was nothing interesting on his Twitter news feed. Fellow content creator ConnorEatsPants then responded to the statement. The comment by Connor featured a subtle remark about the Doc's absence from the Streamer Awards 2022, which is organized by Lud's partner QTCinderella. It was only after DrDisrespect called the event "a fake show to give your friends credit" that Ludwig entered the Twitter thread stating he would ask QT to include NFTs in the goodie bag to tempt the Doc.

4) Lud calls out Logan Paul

In December 2022, Ludwig joined the growing list of personalities and content creators who openly spoke up against Logan Paul and his Cryptozoo NFT project. The situation was covered in-depth by prominent internet sleuth Stephen "Coffeezilla" in a three-part series, and Lud expressed his thoughts about the whole situation during his livestream that aired on December 27.

Considering the fact Paul is now a WWE superstar and just won his influencer boxing match against Dillon Dannis, Ahgren could not quite comprehend why a man who has about $50 million would ever be interested in scamming his fans to the tune of over $1 million and labeled the whole situation as being "so extra."

5) Screenbreak drama

Wrapping up this list is an incident from February 2022 wherein Ludwig stated that Sephora, the cosmetics company, had found a new 'Rae.' For the uninitiated, TikToker-turned-internet celebrity Addison Rae came out with her own beauty product named Screen Break that claimed to provide protection against blue light. If that sounds familiar, it is because popular YouTuber and 100T co-owner Valkyrae's RFLCT skin care line made the same promises that Rae was making with Screen Break.

While Vaklyrae eventually shut down the upcoming skincare line, Ludwig, in his video titled Unsurprisingly, this TikTok Star did something dumb, even called the entire effort "pathetic" for Addison having failed to do her own due diligence given whatever happened with RFLCT.