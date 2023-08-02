 "He's dead to me" - Valkyrae jokes about not being friends with Ludwig following their Twitter interaction

During a livestream on August 2, 2023, YouTube Gaming star Rachell "Valkyrae" discussed the "drama" with fellow YouTube content creator "Ludwig" Ahgren. For context, on August 1, 2023, the streamers had a lighthearted exchange when Twitter user @Bolverk15 chimed in on the controversy involving react streamers like Felix "xQc." They claimed that prominent personalities "radiate the same energy" as the Paul brothers did in 2017 and tweeted:

"Except for Jerma I've never seen anything good posted about popular streamers - they radiate the same energy as the Paul brothers in 2017 with everything you hear about them being purely negative."

Ludwig responded by naming Douglas "DougDoug," Ryan "Northernlion," Leslie "Fuslie," Blaire "QTCinderella," Connor "CDawgVA," and others as examples of "good streamers":

"DougDoug, Northernlion, Wirtual, Squeex, Fuslie, QT, CDawg, Ironmouse, MoonMoon, Tarik, LilyPichu. There’s a lot of good streamers!"

Upon seeing that her name was not listed, Valkyrae replied:

"I'm never inviting you to games again."

Ludwig did not hold back and said he listed out streamers who "actually go live." He attached a screenshot showcasing that the 100 Thieves co-owner streamed 52 hours in July 2023, with an average stream length of 4.79 hours:

Valkyrae addressed the community earlier today, jokingly stating that she was no longer friends with Ludwig. She added:

"Oh, I have some drama for you guys. I'm no longer friends with Ludwig and that's that! All right? He's dead to me. Okay?"

"He's a hater, that's why" - Valkyrae on her friendship with Ludwig after their viral Twitter interaction

As the conversation progressed, fans questioned why Valkyrae said her friendship with Ludwig had seemingly ended. The streamer responded:

"He's dead to me and I hope you guys can understand that it is what it is, (the streamer starts laughing) and we're no longer friends. 'Why?' Because he's a hater, that's why! Okay? And, because he tweeted; okay, if you were on Twitter, then you know. If you know, you know. If you were on Twitter, then you know. Okay? But, we're no longer friends."

The Los Angeles-based personality speculated that Ludwig was "bitter" because she backed out of a chess tournament that he was hosting:

"Sure, maybe he is a little bitter because I backed out of the chess tournament that Sykkuno and Leslie are also in. But, that's a three-week-long commitment! Three weeks!"

Valkyrae added that she would "do anything" for Ludwig's significant other, QTCinderella, and joked:

"I'm team QT for life. QTCinderella, I will do anything for you. If you ever want to leave your man, you know, I got you, girl! We can key his car. We can spray paint his house. Whatever we've got to do, I got you, girl."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

The YouTube comments section featured over 17 fan reactions. Here's a snapshot of some pertinent ones:

Fans discussing the streamer's clip (Image via Streamer Moments/YouTube)

Some viewers commented that Valkyrae was "just bantering" with Ludwig. Meanwhile, one community was split on whether the YouTuber was "doing a bit or not."