"That's hurtful" - Ludwig responds to Tyler1 roasting him and rejecting invitation to upcoming YouTube gaming event

YouTube streamer Ludwig was left red-faced after he was brutally roasted by popular Twitch streamer Tyler "Tyler1" during his livestream. Ludwig had sent a donation inviting Tyler to participate in his upcoming YouTube gaming event, but Tyler brutally mocked him and declined the invitation, labeling Ludwig as a "loser" in front of his audience.

For those familiar with their history, Ludwig and Tyler1 were paired together in a League of Legends tournament last year. However, Ludwig's lack of experience in the game led to a poor performance, which caused Tyler1 to become frustrated and express anger toward the YouTube streamer.

Reacting to Tyler's latest tirade against him, Ludwig said:

"That's hurtful"

Ludwig gets roasted by Tyler1 on stream, left speechless by the rant

During a recent stream, Tyler1 reacted to Ludwig's message and brutally rejected his invitation to the upcoming gaming tournament. Tyler clearly didn't hold back with his response:

"I don't know who these people (other participants) are bro and I don't know who you are. Stay out of my chat and stay out of my f**king life losers. Pi** off. How about that bro? ...This guy come types in my chat after what he did to me about a year ago?"

Ludwig replied by taking a jab at Tyler's chess skills:

"I played League (of Legends) at a sub-par level a year ago. That's all I did. You play chess sub-par... Yeah, I don't think he's gonna do it (participate in his tournament)."

He then reacted to an older clip of Tyler berating him on his own stream for his LoL performance a year ago. He said:

"Ludwig is the worst at everything in the world. What a disgusting piece of sh*t that kid is."

Seeing the rant, Ludwig was left dismayed and urged Tyler to move on since the tournament took place a year ago. He exclaimed:

"Because it was a year ago, it's been a year! One year! Come on! At a certain point, you have to move on."

What did fans say?

Many viewers thought that Tyler's message to Ludwig was undeniably humorous. Here are some of the top comments posted under the video clip:

Fans give their reaction to the latest rant (Image via Ludwin/YouTube)

ludwig @LudwigAhgren



find out September 2 who is the goat gamer?find out September 2 pic.twitter.com/ZbEBtG4mIk

Currently, Ludwig is organizing a two-day YouTube gaming event where some of the biggest names will compete against one another in various games. The event is scheduled to take place from September 2 to September 3.