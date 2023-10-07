5 Twitch streamers who amassed over 100,000 subscribers on their channels

In the bustling realm of online streaming, where millions of streamers vie for viewers' attention, becoming popular on Twitch is no small feat. It's a journey fraught with challenges — an uphill battle that demands talent, tenacity, creativity, and unwavering dedication. While many creators desire to be on top of Amazon's coveted streaming platform, only those willing to spend the hours required to hone their craft can ever reach the fabled 100,000-subscriber mark.

Streamers who can boast about this impressive feat are a cut above your average content creators. Each of these digital luminaries has their own unique story that resonates with the hearts and minds of their fervent supporters.

Without further ado, here are the most popular streamers on the purple platform who've managed to get over 100,000 subscribers.

Kai Cenat and four other streamers who hit the 100,000+ sub mark on Twitch

1) Jynxi

Starting off this list is a popular American content creator who specializes in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. In recent months, the popularity of Nicholas "Jynxi" has soared to unprecedented heights, making him the most subscribed streamer on Amazon's purple platform. At the time of writing, Jynxzi has a total of 129,433 active subscribers.

September 2023 also saw Jynxi hit a peak of 137,827 active subs, which helped him dethrone the likes of Kai Cenat, Ludwig, and Gaules.

2) Ironmouse

A true digital luminary in every sense of the word, American-Puerto Rican streamer Ironmouse has revolutionized VTubing. The sole female and only VTuber to feature on this list, Ironmouse's remarkable vocal prowess and musical talents — alongside her chaotic nature — are perfect for an entertaining stream.

With 1.7 million followers on Amazon's coveted streaming platform, Mousey holds the fourth spot in terms of all-time Twitch subscriber counts, with an impressive peak of 205,488 subs in the month of July 2023. Currently, Ironmouse only has about 11K subs, which is quite the drop, especially considering how successful her subathon was.

3) Ninja

Next up on the list is a man who needs no introduction. Arguably the face of streaming and online entertainment when it became mainstream, Tyler "Ninja" has had quite a tumultuous relationship with Twitch. Despite leaving for Mixer and then making his return as a non-exclusive streamer, he currently has the most followed channel on Amazon's purple platform, with over 18.6 million followers.

However, at the time of writing, Ninja has no subs on his channel given his status as a non-Twitch affiliate streamer. That said, Tyler had the third-highest active sub count with over 269,154 subs in 2018 during his peak.

4) Ludwig

American streaming sensation Ludwig used to have the highest active subs on Twitch, despite leaving the platform for good in November 2021 to join YouTube Gaming. The 28-year-old self-proclaimed "God Gamer" started out as a streamer in November 2016 and had amassed an impressive total of over 3.1 million dedicated followers before his aforementioned switch to Google's platform.

At the height of his fame, notably in April 2021, he achieved a groundbreaking milestone by amassing a staggering 283,066 active subscribers. The record was safe for almost two years until Kai Cenat's subathon changed that.

5) Kai Cenat

Last on this list is none other than the crown prince of Twitch, Kai Cenat. Prior to unveiling his partnership with Rumble, a rival platform, he had long been acclaimed as a rising star. Kai's meteoric ascent was accelerated by his historic "Mafiathon," a 30-day subathon held in February 2023. During it, he surpassed Ludwig in terms of concurrent subscriber count.

At the time of writing, Kai commands a substantial following of over 7.3 million dedicated followers, with a subscriber count of 83,385. However, during the peak of his Mafiathon subathon, he became the sole streamer to hit the 300,000 mark with a peak of 306,621 active subs.