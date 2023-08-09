5 times Kai Cenat collaborated with celebrities on his livestream

Out of all streamers, Kai Cenat, the crown prince of Twitch, appears to be having the most successful year. Since the start of 2023, Kai Cenat has been making moves that have cemented his legacy as the next big superstar. From his meta-defining Mafiathon in February to his most recent Japan trip that spawned a plethora of memorable moments, everything seems to be going smoothly for the 21-year-old Brooklyn native.

Much of Kai Cenat's success can be attributed to his occasional over-the-top eccentric behavior, magnetic charisma, and comedic personality. With Kai Cenat's rise to the beau monde of the live-streaming world, he has become a household name, even attracting a number of high-profile celebrities during his highly anticipated live streams.

Drake and four other celebrities who have appeared on Kai Cenat's live streams

1) Blueface

November 2022 saw Kai Cenat invite popular American rapper Blueface and his girlfriend Chrisean Rock to join him live on stream for a broadcast. This soon became one of the craziest streams Kai has ever hosted.

Though starting out like a regular Kai livestream, things took an unforeseen turn when Chrisean was observed recklessly throwing a chair against a wall in Kai's room, resulting in a noticeable hole.

Unfortunately, the camera did not capture the wall area where the damage occurred, leaving viewers unable to gauge the extent of the impact. Nevertheless, one could discern from Kai's expression of disappointment that he was taken aback by the reckless behavior.

2) Lil Baby

Just a month before Blueface and Chrisean became a talking point, Kai Cenat shattered one of his previous viewership records on October 19, 2022. The excitement was palpable when he announced that rapper Lil Baby would be joining him for a special collaboration, drawing in an astonishing 200,000+ viewers eager to witness the event.

The collaboration in question was to promote Lil Baby's then-recent album, "It's Only Me," which was released just five days before the collab. As the anticipation built, the numbers soared, with viewership skyrocketing from 190,000 to an impressive 225,000 and beyond, once Lil Baby appeared.

3) Ice Spice

Arguably the most memorable and meme-able live stream from Kai Cenat's recent past featured yet another rapper after his successful collaborations with Blueface, Lil Baby, and singer-songwriter SZA among others. In October 2022, rising rap sensation Ice Spice, renowned for her tracks 'Munch' and 'Princess Diana' featured with Kai, creating one of the most entertaining livestreams.

From trying to rizz the rapper up with his Nike Tech to teaching her how to get sturdy, Kai and Ice Spice created a fun and engaging livestream. This was not Ice Spice's only appearance on Kai's stream as she recently appeared after Kai called her up mid-stream.

4) 21Savage

Arguably the biggest celebrity and rapper to grace Kai's live stream was none other than The Slaughter King, 21 Savage. The UK-born rapper was invited to the AMP house to join Kai for an engaging streaming session. The session featured Kai and 21 Savage competing in friendly competition, wagering against each other before diving into exciting matches in NBA 2K23 in November 2022.

Despite 21 Savage emerging victorious in both encounters against Kai Cenat, the livestream gained substantial traction within the streaming community, generating numerous reactions from their enthusiastic audiences. To date, the stream has amassed an impressive 4.3 million views since its initial airing, making it a standout moment in the realm of online entertainment and Kai Cenat's career.

5) Drake

Despite not physically appearing, Kai's November livestream with 21 Savage also featured popular Canadian rapper and musician Drake, following an impromptu video call.

While talking to Drake, Kai explained how he and 21 Savage had been placing bets on their 2K games. With the highest bet being wagered at $21,000, Drake took the stakes to a whole new level by confidently gambling an astounding $121,000 against him, adding an element of excitement and thrill to the stream.

Later in the video call at the 02:47 minute mark, Cenat inquired when Drake would join him on the livestream. The Canadian rapper playfully responded that he hadn't done a stream unless it involved gambling and suggested that they might have to set one up together, possibly with 21 Savage's involvement, as he knew Kai's location and could consider making an appearance.