What are the charges against Kai Cenat? Everything to know about Twitch streamer's giveaway that sparked riot

Twitch star Kai Cenat and fellow AMP members found themselves in police custody following an incident in New York City on August 5, 2023. For those unaware, in a recent social media post, Cenat announced his intention to hand out PlayStation consoles at Union Square Park. However, his attempt to host the giveaway led to widespread disorder and extensive law enforcement intervention.

The gathering lacked proper authorization and unsurprisingly drew an unexpectedly massive crowd, numbering in the thousands, exceeding both the streamer's and his team's expectations. The New York Police Department enacted a "level four" mobilization, dispatching around 1,000 officers to the location.

Later, Cenat was taken into custody by the NYPD. It was later discovered that the content creator did not have any permit to conduct the meet-and-greet.

NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey disclosed that Cenat is set to face charges on a minimum of two counts of instigating riots and creating an unlawful assembly.

My 2 cents. NYPD has announced that Kai Cenat is facing multiple charges for the rioting in Manhattan today.Terrible decision.Kai certainly didn’t foresee a bunch of bad apples spoiling a positive gesture.Slap him on the wrist and charge the shit out of the ACTUAL rioters.My 2 cents. pic.twitter.com/vPjnRVHRu4

"Yes, the influencer is charged" - NYPD chief confirms charges against Kai Cenat

Kai Cenat's intended meet-and-greet took an alarming turn, evolving into a violent incident that resulted in several reported injuries. NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey further stated that certain individuals were found in possession of dangerous tools commonly used in construction. Additionally, they were seen igniting and hurling fireworks, both at the police and among themselves.

Per Maddrey's statement, a number of individuals have been taken into custody. He said:

"Some were arrested for a variety of different charges."

DramaAlert @DramaAlert Additionally, the NYPD arrested 65 people, 30 of whom were juveniles, during the Kai Cenat giveaway.



At least 12 people have been injured. Roughly 2,000 people showed up for the giveaway.

When asked about possible charges against Cenat, Maddrey suggested that the streamer could face more than two charges. He said:

"Yes, the influencer is charged. He is gonna be charged with multiple counts. At least two counts of incitement of riots, unlawful assembly, and a few other charges."

In a separate interview, the officer also revealed that he had been in communication with both Cenat and his legal representatives. He also discussed the influence wielded by social media influencers, emphasizing their capability to incite such disruptive incidents.

What did the fans say?

Predictably, the news has ignited a range of contrasting opinions. Many fans believe that Kai Cenat was not at fault since he had not planned for such a violent outcome. Here are a few noteworthy responses:

Jewel / Megan 💕 0F @Jewelxo @DramaAlert I feel bad for him. I don’t think these were his intentions at all. Sad because his own fan base screwed him over.

Wayne @WayneAlt1 @DramaAlert Damm Kai can’t watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Tomorrow

The Stocksmen @TheStocksmen @DramaAlert Isn’t it just me or is it weird that it’s unlawful to get a group of people together?

MagicMike @riveramichael13 @DramaAlert The inmates making kai cenat dance in prinson for a giveaway pic.twitter.com/1YHRrVbuJM

In the last few hours or so, Kai Cenat and his companions were seen being released from police detention. Nevertheless, this occurrence does not imply exoneration from the charges.

Information regarding an anticipated trial or court proceeding is likely to emerge in due course.