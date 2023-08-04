Twitch streamer Kai Cenat arrested in NYC: May get charged for inciting riot after gathering in Union Square turns violent

Popular Twitch streamer and last year's Streamer of the Year award winner Kai Cenat was recently arrested in New York City after a gathering of thousands of fans for a giveaway got out of control, says reports. As per clips from social media, Kai was arrested by the NYPD shortly after some portions of the crowd got very unruly as some suggested people were throwing rocks at the police, with scattered fights among certain groups present.

The famous content creator is known for his Twitch streams and subathons, which helped him break the all-time subscriber record on the platform a couple of months ago. While he lives in Atlanta with the rest of the streaming group AMP, he was in NYC for a console giveaway.

Clearly, the organizers had underestimated the turnout, as thousands of teenage fans had come to Union Square to meet the popular streamer. After the meetup got too unruly, Kai Cenat himself has apparently been apprehended by the police. Clips of NYPD officers escorting the streamer away from the crowd have surfaced on social media, gaining major traction with the community.

Clip of Kai Cenat getting escorted and arrested by NYPD

Kai Cenat may be charged with "inciting a riot," as per press release from NYPD spokesperson

Kai Cenat has seen considerable growth in popularity over the last couple of years, and it shows, considering he was awarded the Streamer of the Year Award by not only Streamer Awards but also YouTube Streamys. However, after the recent disturbance at the gathering in Union Square, he might be looking at charges for inciting a riot.

In a press release given by Jeffrey Maddrey, the NYPD spokesperson announced that some people in the gathering had been throwing rocks and bottles at the police and that to clear the park, certain arrests had to be made.

NYC Police Officer speaks on Kai Cenat and Fanums NYC Meet and Greet and the possible charges they may face

In his speech, he also accused some parts of the gathering of destruction of property and looting. In response to a reporter's question about any possible charges, the police officer announced that there was a possibility that Kai Cenat may be charged with inciting a riot:

"We are in contact with the influencer, I have our legal team here. I'm about to have a discussion with the commissioner Caban in a little bit and we will take a decision... We will discuss with our legal team about inciting a riot and other charges."

There hasn't been any official response from Kai Cenat yet about the arrest, and readers should note that the announcement about the possibility of charges is not definite as this is a developing story.