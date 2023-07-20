"People used to think it was due to race" - Kai Cenat opens up about his Twitch bans, discusses diversity on the platform

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat shared insights into his experiences as a content creator and highlighted his efforts to promote diversity within the streaming community as a young African American streamer. The 21-year-old was recently interviewed by Complex, a renowned online magazine, during which he was asked about the challenges and experiences he has encountered as a black streamer compared to what white streamers typically face.

Kai Cenat added that Twitch used to ban him frequently during his early days, and many of his fans believed it was due to racial prejudice. He stated:

"When I was coming up, I used to get banned like crazy and people used to think it was due to race. Everybody used to get banned left and right, but when a person who wasn’t Black would do it, they wouldn't get banned. So it was a weird type of vibe."

(Timestamp: 26:51)

"Bringing a crazy light to the culture" - Kai Cenat speaks up on promoting diversity on Twitch

Kai Cenat stands as one of the prominent streamers on Twitch. His efforts have drawn considerable attention to minority representation on the platform. However, it's essential to acknowledge that Twitch remains predominantly occupied by white creators.

When asked about whether he was bringing about a change, he said:

"In terms of bringing attention and light on it for sure. There are a couple of Black streamers, they just aren’t as big as the white streamers. The diversity is not too crazy."

He added:

"But with me personally, I was bringing a crazy light to the culture by being on the platform and dominating and doing everything I had to do. Especially during Black History Month. I hit the milestone on the last day and that was like a big cultural thing."

Kai currently holds the 27th position among the most followed Twitch streamers, boasting an impressive following of over 6.15 million dedicated fans.

