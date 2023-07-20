What is the NPC Trend on TikTok? Twitch star Kai Cenat allegedly makes $6,000 after an hour of TikTok livestream

The NPC trend on TikTok has become a massive hit, spreading like wildfire, with prominent streamers such as Kai Cenat (Twitch streamer) and Darren "IShowSpeed" (YouTube streamer) also participating in the viral livestreams. NPC, an abbreviation for Non-Playable Character, is a term that originates from gaming. It simply refers to characters within video games that are computer-generated and lack player control.

These characters follow pre-programmed patterns of behavior, resulting in less organic movements compared to playable characters. In recent weeks, TikTokers have incorporated this NPC-style behavior into their livestreams. When they receive donations, such as an ice cream cone or a rose, they deliberately respond in a scripted and inorganic manner, reminiscent of how an NPC character would react in a video game.

Did Kai Cenat make $6,000 by parodying the NPC trend on TikTok livestream?

Kai Cenat hopped on the NPC trend and decided to parody it on TikTok. Taking the concept to the next level, he went live on TikTok with an impressive audience of over 100K concurrent viewers. During the livestream, he hilariously mimicked the NPC-styled behavior, mirroring the inorganic reactions typical of characters in video games.

He adopted the scripted NPC responses and said the following in a recurring and robotic manner:

"Thank you so much for the Roses, mmm."

Likewise, when he received a more extravagant gift, like a galaxy gift, which requires a considerable number of coins, he playfully rotated his head and exclaimed:

"Woah, Galaxy."

DramaAlert @DramaAlert pic.twitter.com/qRq4ITRVsc Kai Cenat was on tiktok doing the NPC trend and reportedly made $6,000 in one hour. #DramaAlert

According to reports from various online sources, including Drama Alert (@DramaAlert), Kai Cenat managed to earn a staggering $6,000 in just one hour of streaming on TikTok while participating in the NPC trend.

Yesterday (July 19), another streamer, IShowSpeed, joined the trend. He created a similar-styled video, showcasing his own rendition of the trend on TikTok in front of a 50K+ audience.

Domain ➐ @domainsdomain pic.twitter.com/zttEGUuR4J There’s no way IShowSpeed joined in on the NPC Tiktok Live Trend

Kai Cenat's COMPLEX interview

This week has been full of notable events for the immensely successful streamer, Kai Cenat. One highlight was his exclusive interview with COMPLEX. He unraveled his early years when he lived in shelters. He said:

"I always think about that moment and realize where I came from and don't take nothing for granted."

Interestingly, Kai revealed Roman Atwood is one of his early heroes, who helped him kick-start his pursuit of content creation:

"Roman Atwood was a big motivation for me. So I used to watch all his videos and I finally went to his meet and greet. He was the first YouTuber I ever met."

He also shared his views on his own streaming journey, stating:

"There's times where like, I literally stare at my screen and ask do I really wanna start streaming? And it's up to you. Mentally you gotta be able to say, OK, take a break. Go relax."

He also delved into the monetary side of his career, saying:

"When it comes to money stuff, I don’t like talking about it. But with Twitch, with a subscribe, it’s originally a 50-50. But people in the Twitch space have different splits, but I’m not going to say mine."

Kai Cenat's entire interview with COMPLEX can be read on their official website. To access the full story, click here.