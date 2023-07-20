"Literally catering to p*dos": Pinkydoll age controversy explained as TikTok NPC girl gets called out for allegedly lying

TikTok non-playable character (NPC) Pinkydoll was slammed online for allegedly lying about her age on the social media platform. The TikTok star, who boasts a massive following of 463K followers on the platform, currently claims to be 19 years old, however, has previously claimed that her birthday is on April 22, 1996, which makes her 27.

In the game world, a non-playable character (NPC) is a character having a set of preprogrammed behaviors that the player cannot alter or control. Pinkydoll's live TikTok streams attract thousands of viewers who send her "gifts" in the form of carnations, ice cream cones, cowboy caps, and various other emoticons.

Eve 6000 🦋 @alsoabouteve those kids are going to univeristy and grad school atp She’s going so fast now omgthose kids are going to univeristy and grad school atp pic.twitter.com/iN3aizX91r

The TikToker responds to these gifts in the same way a real NPC would with predetermined, repetitive answers. As per The NY Times, if anyone sends her an ice cream cone, she reacts with a slurping voice and adds “mmmm, ice cream so good,” in a "s*xy baby" voice.

However, the TikTok sensation's alleged lying about her age did not sit right with several netizens and one of them commented:

RICKY NATION ˚ʚ♡ɞ˚ @mariahsawayama that pinky doll tiktok girl getting on my nerves .. lying abt ur age to appease to p3d0s and get them to buy your OF .. no girl pic.twitter.com/JPWDDtzvhm

Twitter reacts to Pinkydoll allegedly lying about her age

After the news of Pinkydoll allegedly lying about her age went viral, Twitterati was shocked and furious. Several users called her out for doing something this "weird" and "catering to p*dophiles" online who look for younger girls. Others said she did it for the money and that the "pervs" would like her better if she was younger.

𝗁𝗈𝗍 𝗀𝖾𝗆𝗂𝗇𝗂 𝗀𝗂𝗋𝗅 @lilyluvrr that whole pinky doll discourse regarding her age has erupted into a discourse where other sw’ers are supporting the fact that she lied about her age with the justification of “we all do it!” sorry who is we ? no we don’t ? don’t categorise all of us bc of something weird YOU do

seblackstian stan @PYTSUPREMACIST ‍ Why is that pinkydoll TikTok girl lying about her age? She’s 26-28 but saying she’s 19?

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on the famed TikTok NPC allegedly lying about her age.

While speaking to NBC news about the viral TikTok trend, full-time Minecraft streamer, Junxi Chen, said he joined the bandwagon after noticing NPC streams for his For You page.

“I realized being an NPC streamer is kind of the same as a traditional streamer, where usually when somebody donates or subscribes, they say thank you. But as an NPC streamer, the streamer will make a reaction to the gift as their way of saying thank you.”

Chen said that he knew there would be a lot of heckling when he began. Instead, an average of 2,000 people watched the whole four-hour stream at all times, and when it was over, he had more than 1.3 million views. He said it earned him $650.

As for Pinkydoll's popularity, on July 16, singer and rapper Timbaland was named as the highest supporter of her live streams with the most number of donations. In one of her live streams, Pinkydoll gave the Give It to Me singer a shoutout and said:

“Timbaland in the building, we going to Pluto, wherever you at. Where you at, Timbaland?”

The rapper reposted her video on his Twitter handle and wrote "yes yes yes," mimicking one of her most famous phrases.