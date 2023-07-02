“Simply a lie”: RHOBH fans slam Brandi Glanville for claiming that she uses nothing on her face

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) alum Brandi Glanville recently took to social media to post a "natural" picture of herself. The reality star looked unrecognizable in the photo, but more than that, fans did not believe that the former housewife did not apply too much makeup on her face.

This is not the first time Brandi has been under scrutiny for her appearance. In 2021, the reality star denied having work done on her face. However, she looked different than what she looked like often. Later that year, she revealed that she underwent multiple cosmetic procedures.

Due to her delayed admission of having work done, fans were skeptical believing Brandi when she said that

"I literally have nothing to my face."

Soon, fans of the show took to social media to slam her in her recent pictures and stated that it was “simply a lie.”

RHOBH alum Brandi Glanville’s recent picture on social media gets slammed fans who call out her for lying

As mentioned earlier, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) alum recently took to social media to post a picture of herself rocking red lipstick and a red bra. While she clarified in the post that she used a portrait app to take the picture, she further mentioned that she did nothing else to her face. f

However, fans didn't buy her words as they took to the picture's comment section to slam her for lying. They further noted that she previously had a lot of work done on herself, which is why the former RHOBH star has nothing natural about her.

Andrew @ABloch10 @BrandiGlanville The lie is the true cringe, not just the face. Come on. Really. @BrandiGlanville The lie is the true cringe, not just the face. Come on. Really. https://t.co/ca02dN3kgZ

What did Brandi Glanville get done?

Brandi Glanville, who first appeared on RHOBH in 2011, looks drastically different than how she looked in her initial television days. However, it has less to do with her age and more to do with the cosmetic procedures that the reality star underwent.

In 2015, during RHUGT season 2, Brandi admitted to having had multiple cosmetic surgeries. She further opened up about the same while in conversation with Terry DuBrow and RuPaul Charles, telling them that her appearance was altered due to Botox and fillers. She also admitted to having gotten breast augmentation surgery as well as a Rhinoplasty after she suffered a nose injury in 2009.

Moreover, the RHOBH alum has admitted to undergoing other surgeries, including vaginal rejuvenation and liposuction. In 2021, she was once again under the microscope for her appearance and opened up about the same while in conversation with Entertainment Tonight and compared herself to Khloe Kardashian but “in a less famous way.” She added:

"People for the past 10 years have been picking up on everything about the way I look, everything. ‘She’s plastic. She’s this, too much filler, too much botox. Whatever it is like, ‘She’s so fake’."

During the conversation, the RHOBH alum opened up about her battle with psoriasis, which caused severe burns and scarring on her face. She added that after hearing people talk about her for so many years, Brandi thought to herself that she was going to share her real struggle with the world.

"I have burns all over my face and I’m going to have to deal with that scarring for the rest of my life. And please, don’t kick me when I’m down."

RHOBH wrapped up season 12 in October 2022, and the episodes of the same are now available on Peacock.

Poll : 0 votes