How did Brandi Glanville and Kristen Taekman become friends? RHOBH alum gives "besty" a warning ahead of filming RHUGT

Brandi Glanville and Kristen Taekman are both known for their appearance on shows from the Real Housewives franchises and have a surprising friendship. It was this friendship that led Kristen to join the cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip (RHUGT). The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) alum gave Kristen a warning via social media before the latter jetted off for the filming of RHUGT.

Brandi Glanville @BrandiGlanville @kristentaekman !! Just remember if any of the other housewives do ANYTHING you don't like just ask for HR! Production will shut down and lives will be ruined! Welcome to our new REALITY TV Blonde Voyage besty@kristentaekman !! Just remember if any of the other housewives do ANYTHING you don't like just ask for HR! Production will shut down and lives will be ruined! Welcome to our new REALITY TV Blonde Voyage besty ✈️ @kristentaekman !! Just remember if any of the other housewives do ANYTHING you don't like just ask for HR! Production will shut down and lives will be ruined! Welcome to our new REALITY TV

Brandi Glanville and Kristen Taekman met during their modeling days and began a great friendship over the years. This was why Glanville wrote a warning for the latter on her Twitter account. The RHOBH alum's warning alluded to her own experience on the Peacock spinoff that came to an end due to an encounter with Caroline Manzo. She is a former Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) star.

Brandi Glanville was the one behind Kristen Taekman getting chosen to be on RHONY

Real Housewives fans may remember when Brandi Glanville and Yolanda Hadid traveled to make an appearance on season 6 of RHONY in 2014. During that episode, Brandi revealed she met Kristen when they were both modeling. She said that they formed such a close bond that Glanville was even invited to Kristen Taekman's bachelorette party.

What further solidified their friendship was when Brandi helped Kristen Taekman to become a Housewife. The RHOBH star went to an upfronts event with Kristen Taekman by her side.

At the event, they came across The Real Housewives franchise's executive producer, Andy Cohen. He reportedly hand-picked Kristen to join The Real Housewives of New York for their then-upcoming season 6.

In an interview with New York Post, Kristen Taekman spoke about the night and said when she was out with Brandi was the latest that she had been out in a while. She also spoke about her love for the RHOBH alum and said that the latter is the "best girlfriend" one could ask for.

It was due to their friendship of 25 years that Brandi Glanville took to social media to warn her "besty." Brandi told Kristen to speak to HR if any of the other housewives did something she didn't like. She also added that production would shut down and lives would be ruined on the show but didn't exactly specify why. She then welcomed her friend as she jets off to film The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip (RHUGT).

Brandi's warning seemingly stems from her own season on RHUGT which is yet to be released. As mentioned earlier, the show came to a halt earlier due to an "uncomfortable" encounter with RHONJ alum Caroline Manzo.

According to Page Six, when Brandi was allegedly intoxicated, she inappropriately touched her co-star Manzo in a locked bathroom on the set of RHUGT in Morocco. While the production cameras didn't capture the alleged moment since they were in the bathroom, the women's mics were on.

Brandi Glanville has denied the allegations and even had her attorney demand producers to release audio and video tapes to clear her name. Meanwhile, the RHONJ star Caroline Manzo said that she will never return to the franchise after what happened on the show.

The incident led to putting a stop to RHUGT season 4's filming. The show is yet to be released.

Kristen Taekman the new The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip star hasn't responded to RHOBH alum's warning tweet. However, she has kept her fans updated by posting her journey from Los Angeles to New York City and eventually to St. Barts.

Bravo hasn't yet announced premiere dates for seasons 4 and 5 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

