"Tell ‘em sis!!": Fans react after Brandi Glanville shades Porsha Williams for calling her a "bully"

Porsha Williams and Brandi Glanville are definitely not the two women who step away from the drama. In the Watch What Happens Live episode of June 13, Porsha shocked everyone with her repose on social media bullies. The RHOA star was asked about this in a truth-or-drink game:
"What Real Housewife is the biggest bully on social media?"
After clarifying that she could pick the housewives of any franchise, she immediately said that it was RHOBH's star "Brandi Glanville" and RHOP's "Candiace Dillard." Later, Porscha added that she loved "her," but the ladies were indeed bullies. This offended Brandi, and she tweeted against Poscha.
The attack was uncalled for, as Brandi has never tweeted or said anything against Porscha. After leaving RHOBH in 2016, Glanville has only appeared in two seasons of RHUGT. She is, however, known for her tweets against Vanderpump Rules star Shay for sleeping with her husband.
Fans liked Brandi's cool attitude while replying to Porscha for this uncalled remark and praised her on Twitter.
Real Housewives franchise fans don't think Brandi Glanville bullied anyone
Brandi Glanville is known for tweeting openly about scandals and her opinions, but fans did not feel that she ever bullied anyone. Instead, they felt that she was not "fake" and supported her on Twitter.
Brandi Glanville has tweeted about a lot of incidents and people on her Twitter account
Brandi Glanville recently called out Bravo star Scheana Shay for attacking Raquel Leviss at the Vanderpump Rules reunion, as the latter had an affair with Tom Sandoval. She reminded her in a tweet that her husband, Eddie, was also "married" when she slept with him, saying that
"A cheater is a cheater."
Glanville also tweeted against Bravo when they portrayed in RHUGT that she had touched Caroline Manzo inappropriately, leading to the exit of both stars from the season. She claimed that everything was a "set-up," yet she was punished for it.
"It’s BS & Caroline was fine," she explained.
She added that she was sick of this false "narrative." Brandi asked news outlets to "check their sources" when they said that she had touched Manzo's vagin*al area.
She confirmed in 2022 that she was not going to return to RHOBH as the show did not feel authentic now. She clarified in an interview:
"Honestly, it’s a different show than what I used to shoot. When we used to shoot, they would just drop us off and be like, You go and whatever happens, happens. "
She was a full-time cast member of RHOBH from 2012 to 2015 and made a shocking reappearance in 2020, where she claimed that she had s*x with Denise Richards.
Porscha has not replied back or said anything against Brandi Glanville after her tweet.