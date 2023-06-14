"Tell ‘em sis!!": Fans react after Brandi Glanville shades Porsha Williams for calling her a "bully"

Porsha Williams and Brandi Glanville are definitely not the two women who step away from the drama. In the Watch What Happens Live episode of June 13, Porsha shocked everyone with her repose on social media bullies. The RHOA star was asked about this in a truth-or-drink game:

"What Real Housewife is the biggest bully on social media?"

After clarifying that she could pick the housewives of any franchise, she immediately said that it was RHOBH's star "Brandi Glanville" and RHOP's "Candiace Dillard." Later, Porscha added that she loved "her," but the ladies were indeed bullies. This offended Brandi, and she tweeted against Poscha.

Brandi Glanville @BrandiGlanville I am a fan of you @Porsha4real but honestly I don't bully anyone. I just tell the truth and people can't handle it! Love you 🥰 I am a fan of you @Porsha4real but honestly I don't bully anyone. I just tell the truth and people can't handle it! Love you 🥰

The attack was uncalled for, as Brandi has never tweeted or said anything against Porscha. After leaving RHOBH in 2016, Glanville has only appeared in two seasons of RHUGT. She is, however, known for her tweets against Vanderpump Rules star Shay for sleeping with her husband.

Fans liked Brandi's cool attitude while replying to Porscha for this uncalled remark and praised her on Twitter.

Real Housewives franchise fans don't think Brandi Glanville bullied anyone

Brandi Glanville is known for tweeting openly about scandals and her opinions, but fans did not feel that she ever bullied anyone. Instead, they felt that she was not "fake" and supported her on Twitter.

真嗣 @moxiecontin96 @BrandiGlanville @Porsha4real You’ve never been a bully. If anything you’ve always stood up to the bullies. Ily queen @BrandiGlanville @Porsha4real You’ve never been a bully. If anything you’ve always stood up to the bullies. Ily queen ❤️

Flowers @Flowers197997 @queensofbravo It’s amazing how much I really used to like Porsha to now how much I can’t stand her! @queensofbravo It’s amazing how much I really used to like Porsha to now how much I can’t stand her!

ScaryTeddi @Krasi_81 @BrandiGlanville @Porsha4real I'm actually very surprised how nice you are to someone that called you a bully. I don't think you are bully. @BrandiGlanville @Porsha4real I'm actually very surprised how nice you are to someone that called you a bully. I don't think you are bully. 😊♥️

Michelle D @Michell69662103 @BrandiGlanville , it’s hard biting your tongue all the time though I bet @Porsha4real My November 16th bday twin I can attest to thissss , you’ve been on the other end of bullying and handled it well, it’s hard biting your tongue all the time though I bet @BrandiGlanville @Porsha4real My November 16th bday twin I can attest to thissss , you’ve been on the other end of bullying and handled it well ♏️ , it’s hard biting your tongue all the time though I bet 😉😉😉

Danny Covarrubias @TheRealDanny30 Brandi Glanville @BrandiGlanville I am a fan of you @Porsha4real but honestly I don't bully anyone. I just tell the truth and people can't handle it! Love you 🥰 I am a fan of you @Porsha4real but honestly I don't bully anyone. I just tell the truth and people can't handle it! Love you 🥰 Brandi your a queen don’t associate yourself with her porsha would dare say it to you face your more iconic then her twitter.com/brandiglanvill… Brandi your a queen don’t associate yourself with her porsha would dare say it to you face your more iconic then her twitter.com/brandiglanvill…

Tish @Tish_185 @queensofbravo I don’t think they bully people online I think they are two that continue to use Twitter to voice their opinions though & talk about controversial things. Many other housewives don’t use Twitter because they are afraid of it. So props to them for not being fake like others 🤷‍♀️ @queensofbravo I don’t think they bully people online I think they are two that continue to use Twitter to voice their opinions though & talk about controversial things. Many other housewives don’t use Twitter because they are afraid of it. So props to them for not being fake like others 🤷‍♀️

Brandi Glanville has tweeted about a lot of incidents and people on her Twitter account

Brandi Glanville recently called out Bravo star Scheana Shay for attacking Raquel Leviss at the Vanderpump Rules reunion, as the latter had an affair with Tom Sandoval. She reminded her in a tweet that her husband, Eddie, was also "married" when she slept with him, saying that

"A cheater is a cheater."

Glanville also tweeted against Bravo when they portrayed in RHUGT that she had touched Caroline Manzo inappropriately, leading to the exit of both stars from the season. She claimed that everything was a "set-up," yet she was punished for it.

"It’s BS & Caroline was fine," she explained.

She added that she was sick of this false "narrative." Brandi asked news outlets to "check their sources" when they said that she had touched Manzo's vagin*al area.

She confirmed in 2022 that she was not going to return to RHOBH as the show did not feel authentic now. She clarified in an interview:

"Honestly, it’s a different show than what I used to shoot. When we used to shoot, they would just drop us off and be like, You go and whatever happens, happens. "

She was a full-time cast member of RHOBH from 2012 to 2015 and made a shocking reappearance in 2020, where she claimed that she had s*x with Denise Richards.

Porscha has not replied back or said anything against Brandi Glanville after her tweet.

